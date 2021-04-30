Back

S'pore to bar travellers from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan & Sri Lanka from May 1, 11:59pm

Long term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history (including transit) within the last 14 days to those countries will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore.

Andrew Koay | April 30, 2021, 07:26 PM

Singapore will be restricting entry for individuals travelling from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka following sharp increases in cases reported in those countries.

The move, announced on Apr. 30 by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce, will see long term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history (including transit) within the last 14 days to those countries will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore.

Only Singaporeans and Permanent Residents will be allowed back into the country, said co-chair of the taskforce, Minister Lawrence Wong.

The restrictions will come into effect on May 1, 2021, at 11:59pm, until further notice. This will also apply to all those who had obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore.

In addition, those already in Singapore and serving their 14-day Stay-Home Notices (SHN) — having travelled from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka — will be required to serve another 7 days for a total SHN period of 21 days.

They will undergo Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests on-arrival , on day 14 of their SHN, and another test before the end of their 21-day SHN period.

Travel from Thailand tightened

Travellers from Thailand will also be subjected to tighter measures given the increased risk of community spread in the Southeast Asian nation.

From May 2, 11:59pm, individuals who have a travel history in the past 14 days to Thailand will be required to serve the 14-day SHN at dedicated SHN facilities.

They will no longer be able to "opt out" and serve their SHN at their place of residence, even if they had received prior approval.

Recent spike of cases in South Asia

The latest tightening travel restrictions came after Singapore stopped entry and transit for travellers coming from India.

Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka have spiked from a seven-day average of 233 at the start of April to 1,109 on Apr. 29; Nepal has followed a similar trajectory going from 136 to 3,625.

Pakistan experienced an increase in their seven day average from 4,687 to 5,245 in the same period.

Bangladesh saw a spike in their seven day average in early April, hitting a peak of 7,000 cases on Apr. 9.

As of Apr. 29, the seven day average of infections is 2,983.

Top photo by Lemjay Lucas Photography on Facebook

