14 new community cases in S'pore on May 2, 11 linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 39 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Sunday (May 2).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 61,218.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, 14 cases are in the community, and there are no new cases in the dormitories.

There are also 25 imported cases, of which 10 are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents and three are foreign domestic workers.

The imported cases have all been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

14 community cases

13 of the 14 community cases are linked to previous cases.

Amongst them, 11 cases are linked to Case 62541, and were detected from MOH's proactive testing of patients, visitors and staff at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Case 62541 is a 46-year-old female Philippines national who works as a nurse in TTSH.

She had tested positive for Covid-19 and was among the cases reported on Wednesday (Apr. 28).

Prior to being confirmed with Covid-19, she had been deployed at Ward 9D, a general ward.

Following the detection, TTSH locked down the affected ward, and tested the patients and staff who had been in the ward.

On April 29, it was also announced visitors will not be allowed into the hospital wards while investigations are ongoing.

