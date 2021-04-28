Back

S'porean woman who allegedly pressed heated iron on helper's arm facing 10 more charges

She will return to court on June 9.

Syahindah Ishak | April 28, 2021, 09:42 PM

Ummi Kalsum Ali, a 42-year-old Singaporean woman, has been charged with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt, one of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means, and one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt on Apr. 28.

She had allegedly committed the offences against her former Indonesian domestic worker, 49-year-old Sugiyem Samad Radimah.

Punched her eyes and pressed a heated iron on her arm

Ummi had allegedly hit Sugiyem's eyes with her fist and struck them with objects such as clothes hangers.

This had caused permanent damage to Sugiyem's eyesight, according to Yahoo.

Ummi is also accused of pressing a heated iron on Sugiyem's forearm, and slapping her on her face and ears.

Paid her salary late and neglected her health

In addition to the four charges, Ummi is facing 10 other charges for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act against her former migrant domestic worker.

According to an Apr. 28 press release by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the 10 charges against Ummi include failure to pay Sugiyem's salary and ill-treatment by neglect.

On Oct. 28, 2020, MOM was alerted to the case by the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE).

Investigation by MOM revealed that Ummi did not pay Sugiyem's salary on time from January to October 2020.

Ummi also failed to provide Sugiyem with timely and adequate medical attention after Sugiyem made multiple requests to Ummi to see a doctor.

Ummi will return to court on June 9, reported The Straits Times.

Possible punishments

For each charge of failing to pay Sugiyem's salary, Ummi can be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

If found guilty of ill-treatment by neglect, Ummi can be jailed for up to 24 months, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

She will also be barred from employing a migrant domestic worker in the future.

Helplines for migrant domestic workers

Migrant domestic workers who need assistance can call the MOM helpline at 1800 339 5505, or CDE at 1800 2255 233.

In addition, anyone with information on suspected offences involving migrant domestic workers can report the matter to MOM at [email protected] or call 6438 5122.

MOM added in its press release that it takes the safety and well-being of all migrant domestic workers seriously and is committed to introducing new safeguards to better protect them against potential abuse.

Top image by Mothership.

