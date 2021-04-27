Back

Woman in S'pore to be charged with pressing heated iron against domestic worker's arm

She is facing four charges in total.

Alfie Kwa | April 27, 2021, 07:04 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A 42-year-old woman will be charged in court on Apr. 28 for causing hurt to an Indonesian domestic worker.

On Oct. 30, police received a report that the woman had abused her former domestic helper. As the worker had returned to Indonesia by this time, efforts were taken to bring her back to Singapore to help with investigations.

Police investigations revealed that the woman had abused the helper on multiple accounts between February and October of 2020.

These abusive acts include pressing a heated iron on the helper's forearm, as well as punching and hitting the helper's eyes with her fists and objects such as clothes hangers.

The woman will be charged with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt, one count of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means, and one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

The penalty for voluntarily causing hurt carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, or a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an offender shall be punished with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine which may extend to $10,000, or both.

For voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means, an offender shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years, or with fine, or with caning, or with any combination of such punishments.

Offences involving domestic workers carry enhanced penalties of twice the maximum punishment.

Top image via gettyimages.

Guide: 6 gift categories for Mother’s Day 2021 from S$10 to S$250

Splurge on one of the most important women in your life.

April 27, 2021, 07:01 PM

Bakery cafe at Kovan offers salted caramel cube croissant, variety of bread & pastries

Breakfast is also available.

April 27, 2021, 06:41 PM

Man warns he'll report GrabFood rider to police for using PAB on Marine Parade footpath, rider begs for mercy

The rider could be seen apologising repeatedly.

April 27, 2021, 06:25 PM

Taiwanese YouTuber in S'pore draws ire for cooking chicken at Sembawang Hot Spring Park

Landed in hot water.

April 27, 2021, 06:10 PM

iPhone users can now unlock device with face mask on

With Apple iOS 14.5 update. And an Apple Watch.

April 27, 2021, 05:57 PM

The importance of other vaccinations, besides Covid-19 vaccine, S’poreans should take note of

Pneumococcal pneumonia is more severe than the common cold.

April 27, 2021, 05:56 PM

Myanmar coup leader says military will consider Asean's proposal after 'stability' returns to country

The military said Asean's suggestions would be "positively considered" if they serve "the interests of the country".

April 27, 2021, 05:38 PM

Free delivery for fresh flower bouquets on KrisShop this Mother’s Day, plus free gift wrapping & customised greeting card

Take your pick from Mother of Pearl roses, peach gerberas and more.

April 27, 2021, 05:28 PM

Cyclist cuts across 3 lanes at Seletar West Link, hits motorcyclist & falls down

Another incident involving a cyclist.

April 27, 2021, 05:11 PM

Everything you need to know about the new PSLE system in 2021

Goodbye T-scores, hello Achievement Levels.

April 27, 2021, 05:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.