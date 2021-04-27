Woman in S'pore to be charged with pressing heated iron against domestic worker's arm

A 42-year-old woman will be charged in court on Apr. 28 for causing hurt to an Indonesian domestic worker.

On Oct. 30, police received a report that the woman had abused her former domestic helper. As the worker had returned to Indonesia by this time, efforts were taken to bring her back to Singapore to help with investigations.

Police investigations revealed that the woman had abused the helper on multiple accounts between February and October of 2020.

These abusive acts include pressing a heated iron on the helper's forearm, as well as punching and hitting the helper's eyes with her fists and objects such as clothes hangers.

The woman will be charged with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt, one count of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means, and one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

The penalty for voluntarily causing hurt carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, or a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an offender shall be punished with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine which may extend to $10,000, or both.

For voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means, an offender shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years, or with fine, or with caning, or with any combination of such punishments.

Offences involving domestic workers carry enhanced penalties of twice the maximum punishment.

Top image via gettyimages.