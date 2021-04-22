11 workers at Westlite Woodlands dormitory test positive for Covid-19

On Apr. 20, a 35-year-old migrant worker (Case 62181) living in Westlite Woodlands Dormitory was found to have tested positive for Covid-19 after receiving both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.

As a result, his close contacts at the dormitory and his workplace were isolated and placed under quarantine.

Roommate tested positive

According to a joint press release by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Ministry of Health (MOH) on Apr. 21, one of Case 62181's roommates, who was placed under quarantine, was found to be Covid-19 positive at a dedicated quarantine facility.

As a precautionary measure, all residents at the dormitory were tested for Covid-19.

To date, 10 recovered workers have been found to be Covid-19 positive.

These cases were immediately isolated and conveyed to the NCID to investigate for possible re-infection.

MOM and MOH are currently investigating the cases and more information will be shared in due course.

The 11 new cases announced in this latest press release were not in the Apr. 21 Covid-19 daily update, which reported one new locally-transmitted case, a systems engineer at Parkway Pantai.

Case 62181

Case 62181 is a 35 year-old male Bangladesh national who is a Work Permit holder.

He developed a runny nose on Apr. 16 but did not report his symptom. On the same day, he was tested for Covid-19 as part of Rostered Routine Testing (RRT).

His pooled test result came back positive for Covid-19 on April 18, and he was immediately isolated and conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in an ambulance.

An individual test was done on April 18, and his test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day. His earlier tests from RRT – the last being on April 9 – were all negative for Covid-19 infection.

His serology test result has come back positive but MOH has assessed that this is likely a current infection.

All of his identified close contacts, including his dormitory and workplace contacts, were isolated and placed on quarantine.

More than 1,100 residents to be moved to government quarantine facility

CNA reported that according to a letter from Westlite Woodlands Dormitory, 568 tests were conducted on Tuesday (Apr. 20) for residents living on levels two to seven of Block A of the dormitory.

The letter reportedly added that the block's more than 1,100 residents will be sent to a government quarantine facility (GQF) for 14 days, as a "precautionary measure".

The remaining residents in Block B of the dormitory will also be swabbed, according to CNA.

