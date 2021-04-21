Back

Sole community Covid-19 case reported on Apr. 21 is systems engineer at Parkway Pantai

There have been 60,880 Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore.

Jane Zhang | April 21, 2021, 10:20 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19 infection today (Apr. 21).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,880.

One of the cases announced today is in the community, and is currently unlinked. There are no new cases in the dormitories.

The remaining 14 cases announced today are imported.

One case in the community

Case 62200 is a 39-year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident who works as a systems engineer at Parkway Pantai. He has been working from home, and has not returned to his workplace.

He had travelled to India from Jul. 9, 2020 to Jan. 24, 2021. Upon his return to Singapore, he served SHN at a dedicated facility until Feb. 7. The result of his test, which was taken on Feb. 6 during SHN, came back negative for Covid-19.

He is asymptomatic, and was detected when he took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Apr. 19 in preparation for a trip. His test result came back positive the next day.

His Ct value was very high, which is indicative of a low viral load, and his serology test result has come back positive.

According to the health ministry, test results indicate that he could be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA from a past infection. These fragments are no longer transmissible.

However, given that the ministry is not able to definitively conclude when he had been infected, MOH said that it will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure.

14 imported cases

The 14 imported cases had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

They arrived from India, the UAE, Luxembourg, Nepal, the Netherlands, UK, and Indonesia.

Here's a summary of the imported cases:

70 remain in hospitals

36 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 60,576 have fully recovered from the infection.

There are currently 70 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

One is in the intensive care unit (ICU).

204 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well, but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations added to list of places visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Apr. 21.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Apr. 21:

Top photo by Zhangxin Zheng.

