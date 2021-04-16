100-year-old colonial houses at Temenggong S'pore open to public for calligraphy exhibition from Apr. 20 - May 2, 2021

If you're on the lookout for a different sight in Singapore, try Temenggong Road from April 20 to May 2, 2021 (closed on April 26).

Perched on a hill opposite VivoCity, the private bungalows will be opened to members of the public for an art exhibition during the period.

"Idle Clouds Upon Reflection" will see selected poems of Pan Shou in the form of Chinese calligraphy and seal carving housed within the property.

Pan Shou is a calligrapher, poet, and scholar who has contributed immensely to the development of Singapore's education and cultural sectors through his advocation of Chinese art, literature, and culture.

He was born in China in 1911, and made Singapore his home from 1930.

Here's a peek at the exhibition within the bungalow:

Participating artists

Curated by Temenggong Artists-In-Residence, pieces on display include rare calligraphy works of Pan Shou on loan from private collections.

Officially established in 2009, Temenggong Arts-In-Residence is a private non-profit charity that manages an arts residency programme for artists, in addition to presenting art, heritage, and cultural appreciation to the public.

Other participating names are:

Chinese artists Huang Ting, Lu Quanbin, Wang Chunsheng, and Xu Zihan

South Korean artists Chong Jong-Sup and Lee Moo Ho

Singaporean artist Chen Peifu

There will also be three evenings of Nanyin ("music of the South") by Siong Leng Musical Association (SLMA), but it's an invite-only performance.

Besides vocals and percussion, the main instruments used in Nanyin ensembles are the Pipa (a four-string lute), Sanxian (a long necked three-string instrument, with a sound box covered with python skin), Dongxiao (a vertically-held six hole bamboo flute), and Erxian (a two-string fiddle).

Black and white

The black-and-white bungalows, so named after the dark timber beams and whitewashed walls within the houses, were mostly built during 1903 to 1928 for British expatriates and military personnel.

Temenggong Road boasts a number of these properties, which were partly inspired by the Art Deco movement in the 1920s.

They sought to infuse functional objects with artistic touches. This meant that the houses were designed to be practical, yet stylish.

A lot of these colonial houses can also be found in the south-central parts of Singapore, such as Alexandra, Rochester, and Dempsey.

Idle Clouds Upon Reflection

Address: 28 Temenggong Road, Singapore 098775

Date: April 20 - May 2, 2021. Closed on April 26.

Time: 12pm - 6pm

Due to safe distancing measures, you are required to register your visits by emailing [email protected].

There is also a limit on the number of daily visitors.

Top image via Temenggong-Artists-In-Residence