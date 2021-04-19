Celebrity fashion at Star Awards 2021 subjected to fashion policing & wild memes

There are two types of Star Awards viewers:

Those who watch Star Awards to figure out who are the top 10 actors/ actresses. Those who watch Star Awards to unleash their inner fashion police.

Part of the second category includes one Dennis Lim, who never fails to share his unfiltered critique on the celebrities' fashion choices every year.

Fashion critic

This year, Lim shared his review in a Facebook album simply titled "FASHUN ARMAGEDDON 2021".

Since it was first posted on April 19, the photo album has garnered more than 4,600 shares.

In the album, Lim humouredly assessed the fashion picks of 20 celebrities and made some cheeky remarks on what they wore.

The album description reads:

"红星大讲 天天给人讲 😱"

Which roughly translates to "Star Awards subjected to endless commentary".

Here are some of the savage observations:

1. Elvin Ng

2. Edwin Goh

3. He Ying Ying, Pan Ling Ling and Xiang Yun

A very huat colour indeed.

4. Chantalle Ng

We like her dress, though.

5. Kym Ng

You can view the entire album here.

