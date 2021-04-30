SingapoRediscovers vouchers can now be used till Dec. 31, 2021

Good news for those who have yet to use their SingapoRediscovers vouchers (SRV).

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced in a press release on Apr. 30 that the scheme will be extended till the end of 2021, so you'll have more time to think about how you want to use the vouchers.

Minister of State for Trade & Industry and Community, Culture & Youth Alvin Tan said to the media at the Dale Chihuly event that besides the extension of deadline for SRV usage, the redemption of the vouchers will also be made easier, especially for those who are not so digitally savvy.

1.3 million transactions so far

As of today, over one million adult Singapore citizens have used their vouchers at least once. This makes for a total of 1.3 million transactions.

Through this, the scheme has contributed over S$200 million to Singapore's tourism-related businesses, comprising S$147 million in vouchers and cash payments on tourism bookings, and S$55 million in spending on retail, F&B and transport.

STB stated that since the launch of the scheme in Dec. 2020, merchants have seen an increase in revenues.

It has also observed that there is "strong interest" in bookings for attractions and hotels while tour bookings have risen three-fold between Apr. 2021 and Dec. 2021.

In the meantime, STB will work closely with authorised booking partners and merchants to extend the validity of SRV-eligible products.

Redeem SRV with NRIC

Previously, a total of around S$72.6 million in vouchers and payments had been redeemed as of Mar. 1 out of the S$320 million distributed at the end of last year.

STB Chief Executive Keith Tan said that since its launch, many Singaporeans have given "useful suggestions to improve the SRV scheme".

"I thank them for their feedback, which we have studied carefully together with the five authorised booking partners. We have made some improvements in the last few months, and will continue to do so, so that more Singaporeans can rediscover Singapore using their Vouchers," he said.

Currently, Singaporeans who wish to redeem their vouchers have to do so via their Singpass account.

But from the third quarter of 2021, those who are unable to access their Singpass can redeem their vouchers with their NRICs at over 30 Community Centres.

Authorised SRV ambassadors will scan their NRIC using a secure Government mobile application, while staff from authorised booking partners will assist with booking SRV-eligible products.

STB will also be partnering the People’s Association (PA) and the authorised booking partners to organise more SRV-eligible tours to various attractions. There have been eight customised tours to date and more than 50 tours are being planned for May and June.

New SRV redemption counters

Additionally, to make it easier to search for SRV-eligible offerings on one platform, STB will enhance the SRV website to feature more monthly deals from the five authorised booking partners.

There will also be more information on the various SRV donation drives.

Singaporeans will also be able to redeem the vouchers in-person instantly.

STB and its booking partners are working with attractions to provide SRV redemption counters at the attraction locations.

One new counter for Sentosa SRV is located at Sentosa Express Vivocity Station, and is open from 9am to 6pm daily.

However, redemptions at these counters have to be made via Singpass and are subject to availability of products and timeslots.

