S$320 million worth of vouchers to encourage S'poreans to explore local attractions: Heng Swee Keat

They are called SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

Zhangxin Zheng | August 17, 2020, 04:32 PM

Events

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat made a ministerial statement on August 17 afternoon to announce more financial support to help Singaporeans and businesses tide through the Covid-19 crisis.

DPM Heng highlighted that three sectors have been hit the hardest by Covid-19. Tourism is one of them.

These sectors are important to Singapore's economy and have multipliers for other sectors, Heng explained.

As a result of the travel restrictions, foreign visitor arrivals have "dried up". As a result, Heng announced more measures to boost domestic tourism.

S$320 million to boost local tourism

Heng announced that S$320 million has been set aside for tourism credits that Singaporeans can use to explore attractions.

These tourism credits are called "SingapoRediscovers Vouchers".

While Singaporeans are unable to travel out of the country to wind down, Heng encourages the people to take this chance to explore our local culture and heritage, nature, art, and architecture.

Heng noted that local consumption will not fully make up for tourism spending.

More details will be shared next month by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Earlier last month, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) also announced its largest campaign to promote local tourism.

There is even a microsite to promote local support for various sectors where you can find various deals that are available.

Top photo via Jen & The Henrys/YouTube screenshot

