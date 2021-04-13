Back

S'poreans can now choose which vaccine to take by choosing which vaccination site to visit

Pick which centre you want.

Sulaiman Daud | April 13, 2021, 10:08 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Singaporeans can now choose which Covid-19 vaccine they would like to take by referring to a list on the Ministry of Health's website.

The list shows all the vaccination centres grouped by location, along with the type of Covid-19 vaccine the centre distributes.

Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been approved by the authorities for use in Singapore.

Screenshot from MOH website.

The report by the Straits Times on April 13 states, "people are able to pick which vaccination centre or polyclinic they wish to go to", although supplies may be limited at a particular location.

Each vaccination centre will only stock and administer one type of vaccine. People must select the same vaccination centre for both their first and second appointments, when making a booking through the national appointment system.

Currently, Singaporeans aged 45 to 59 can register themselves to get a vaccine.

Previously not allowed to choose vaccine

Earlier in January 2021, both co-chairs of Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) for Singapore's Covid-19 response Gan Kim Yong and Lawrence Wong said that said that individuals are not allowed to choose what kind of vaccine they will receive.

Gan explained that it will "unnecessarily complicate this already complex vaccination programme".

At the time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for use.

Separately, Wong also added that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines worked similarly and efficacy rates around the world were about the same.

"I think at this point in time, we have Pfizer only, there's nothing to choose from. So let's go with Pfizer, get people vaccinated on the Pfizer vaccine,” he said in an interview with Talking Point.

However, he also said that the choice of vaccine would be calibrated with more data in the future.

Both MTF co-chairs said that Singapore's vaccine supplies will not be rationed or saved for those who elect not to take the vaccine and are adopting a wait-and-see approach.

Mothership has contacted MOH for comment.

Related stories:

Top image from MOH's Facebook page.

South Korean man, 24, allegedly murdered 3 women & stayed at crime scene with corpses for 3 days

The man has been identified as Kim Tae Hyun.

April 13, 2021, 09:28 PM

Golden Village S'pore launching interactive, choose-your-own-adventure movie from S$13

A new experience in cinemas.

April 13, 2021, 07:11 PM

Bicycle licence scheme? Ex-MP Lee Bee Wah called for it back in 2013.

Blast from the past.

April 13, 2021, 06:37 PM

Up to 80% off S’pore staycations & 5-star hotels under S$200 from Apr. 14-20

Deals that you’ve been waiting for.

April 13, 2021, 06:28 PM

China warplanes enter Taiwan air zone after U.S. says China is getting more ‘aggressive’ with Taiwan

Tensions at an all-time high.

April 13, 2021, 06:07 PM

Alleged inappropriate behaviour between adult altar server & children aged 11-16 in S'pore but no police report made

Parents of those involved did not go to the police.

April 13, 2021, 05:23 PM

S'pore police warns of scams targeting personnel from parcel & food delivery companies

Beware.

April 13, 2021, 04:52 PM

Dasmond Koh publicly calls for Elvin Ng to explain an 'incident' while filming with Angel Lim in 2018

The plot thickens.

April 13, 2021, 04:49 PM

200 found full-time jobs during SGUnited traineeships, attachments. Programmes extended till 2022.

Another 15,000 traineeship positions will be made available.

April 13, 2021, 04:48 PM

Car on S'pore road thrown into air, tyres blown after gas pipe cover pops off underneath it

Mini explosion.

April 13, 2021, 04:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.