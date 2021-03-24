Back

S'poreans aged 45 to 59 can register interest for Covid-19 vaccines online now

Good news.

Siti Hawa | March 24, 2021, 06:39 PM

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced during a press conference on Wednesday, Mar. 24 that Covid-19 vaccinations for younger aged groups persons will be rolled out.

Persons aged 45 to 59 years old can register their interest for the vaccination with immediate effect.

Two-step process

As the younger age group are more familiar with the use of digital technology, personalised letters of invitation will not be sent to them.

Instead, a two-step process will be adopted, and those who are eligible can register directly at this website.

The registrants will then receive an SMS with a personalised URL, which will enable them to book their vaccination appointments online.

These SMSes will be sent out when there are vacant slots available for booking, which should happen within a few days of registration.

However, the timing may vary depending on the vaccine delivery schedule.

The full list of vaccination centres can be viewed here.

 Covid-19 vaccine doses administered

As of Mar. 23, around 1,109,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

More than 799,000 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Amongst them, around 310,000 individuals have received their second doses and completed the full vaccination regimen.

Covid-19 vaccinations for seniors had begun islandwide on Feb. 22.

Top photo via Zheng Zhangxin.

