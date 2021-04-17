161.4mm of rain over western S'pore in 3 hours one of the most ever recorded in 40 years

Singapore was greeted with thundery showers on Saturday (Apr. 17) afternoon.

Areas such as Queenstown, Bukit Timah, and Dunearn experienced flooding on its roads.

So heavy was the precipitation in a short of time that the heaviest rainfall of 161.4mm was recorded in western Singapore from 12:25pm to 3:25pm, according to PUB.

This amount corresponds to 91 per cent of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in April, and lies within the top 0.5 per cent of maximum daily rainfall records since 1981.

More flash floods

More flash floods have since been reported in the country.

Canals and a bus stop in Ulu Pandan were flooded.

The section between Nexus and Sime Darby in Bukit Timah was partially flooded too.

Heavy rain over Singapore today. Bukit timah section between Nexus and Sime Darby partially flooded. Hope everyone is safe. @PUBsingapore #Flood pic.twitter.com/6YAii4uy5a — Jair Smits (@jairsmits) April 17, 2021

CNA reported that police had to cordon off a road in Jurong East due to a heavy flood.

A tennis court at a Bukit Timah residence was also flooded, according to CNA.

Tree falls

The heavy rain has also caused trees to fall.

The Straits Times reported that a tree branch had fallen on a car in Lower Delta Road.

A tree had also fallen at Block 166 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they received a call for assistance on the incident on Apr. 17.

SCDF's assistance was not required.

PUB renders assistance

In an Apr. 17 Facebook post, PUB said that its quick response teams have been deployed to locations with heavy flash floods to render assistance to drivers and pedestrians.

PUB had previously issued flood risk warnings for over 20 locations, including Sime Darby Centre, Bukit Timah Canal (Leng Kwang Baptist Church), Ulu Pandan Canal and Sungei Pandan Kechil (NUS and AYE).

Traffic remained passable in these areas, said PUB.

Flooding was observed on the pedestrian sidewalks along Dunearn Road near Sime Darby Centre, as well as the Park Connector along Ulu Pandan Canal due to the high water levels in adjacent drains and canals.

Top images from Jair Smits/Twitter & via WhatsApp.