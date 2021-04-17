Back

Queenstown, Bukit Timah & Dunearn flooded due to Saturday heavy rain

Roads or swimming pools?

Syahindah Ishak | April 17, 2021, 02:57 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Many areas in Singapore experienced heavy rain on Saturday (Apr. 17, 2021) afternoon.

Flooded roads around Singapore

A video showing vehicles driving on flooded roads was posted onto SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

According to the post, the flooded areas were at Bukit Timah, Dunearn, and Orchard Road.

Another video of a flooded road in Queenstown was uploaded onto Complaint Singapore's Facebook page.

PUB issued flood warnings

Singapore's national water agency PUB has been issuing flood warnings and updates on its social media pages since 12:30pm on Apr. 17.

PUB stated that heavy rain was expected over many areas in Singapore from 12:45pm to 3pm.

PUB also listed a number of places that saw water levels in drains and canals reaching 90 per cent, meaning that those areas could potentially experience floods.
This was what the weather looked like in Singapore as of the time of writing this article at 2:30pm.

Screenshot via.

Thundery showers expected for second half of April

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), heavy rain is expected to continue in Singapore for the second half of April 2021.

Overall, the rainfall in April 2021 is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

During the fortnight, the daily maximum temperatures on most days are expected to range between 33°C and 34°C.

On a few rainy days, the daily minimum temperature could reach a low of around 22°C .

Related story

Top images from SG Road Vigilante & Ian Wright via Complaint Singapore/FB.

OK Chicken Rice in S'pore giving out 1,000 meals to celebrate May Day from 5pm on May 1

Nice.

April 17, 2021, 01:22 PM

2 kittens found dead after allegedly thrown out of Yishun flat

:(

April 17, 2021, 01:08 PM

Free groceries left out at Blk 406 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 for anyone to take

A sign urged anyone to take what they need.

April 17, 2021, 12:34 PM

Unorthodox prizes The Star Awards should maybe consider

Gurmit Singh’s beanie should be a winner unto itself.

April 17, 2021, 12:15 PM

Tokyo DisneySea to open in 2023 new Fantasy Springs featuring Tangled, Frozen & Peter Pan

Exciting.

April 17, 2021, 11:50 AM

57-year-old Thomson Road building to be demolished for North-South corridor's construction

The building's foundation is not strong enough to withstand excavation works.

April 17, 2021, 11:26 AM

Couple in S'pore arrested for allegedly scamming delivery staff by pretending to be customers

They were arrested on Apr. 16, 2021.

April 17, 2021, 10:59 AM

I grew up in a room with my parents & 6 siblings. I never wanted to be a doctor. I now run Raffles Medical Group.

Lessons on Leadership: Dr. Loo Choon Yong talks about growing up sharing a room with his entire family, seeing his father juggle 3 jobs, and deciding to become a doctor to support his family.

April 17, 2021, 09:29 AM

Comment: Why aren't we looking at a woman for S'pore's next Prime Minister?

Heng Swee Keat is stepping aside. Why aren't we discussing if a woman could be the next PM?

April 17, 2021, 09:00 AM

Senior dog abandoned in Yishun given proper last rites, rescuer adopts ashes to give it permanent home

Final permanent resting place.

April 17, 2021, 02:47 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.