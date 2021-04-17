Queenstown, Bukit Timah & Dunearn flooded due to Saturday heavy rain

Many areas in Singapore experienced heavy rain on Saturday (Apr. 17, 2021) afternoon.

Flooded roads around Singapore

A video showing vehicles driving on flooded roads was posted onto SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

According to the post, the flooded areas were at Bukit Timah, Dunearn, and Orchard Road.

Another video of a flooded road in Queenstown was uploaded onto Complaint Singapore's Facebook page.

PUB issued flood warnings

Singapore's national water agency PUB has been issuing flood warnings and updates on its social media pages since 12:30pm on Apr. 17.

PUB stated that heavy rain was expected over many areas in Singapore from 12:45pm to 3pm.

PUB also listed a number of places that saw water levels in drains and canals reaching 90 per cent, meaning that those areas could potentially experience floods.This was what the weather looked like in Singapore as of the time of writing this article at 2:30pm.

Thundery showers expected for second half of April

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), heavy rain is expected to continue in Singapore for the second half of April 2021.

Overall, the rainfall in April 2021 is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

During the fortnight, the daily maximum temperatures on most days are expected to range between 33°C and 34°C.

On a few rainy days, the daily minimum temperature could reach a low of around 22°C .

