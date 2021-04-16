Thundery showers expected to persist in S'pore on most days for 2nd half of April 2021

In the first two weeks of April, Singapore saw thundery showers over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days, due to strong solar heating of land areas.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), these conditions are expected to persist through May 2021, with more showers forecast over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity, and low-level winds forecast to blow from the southwest or west.

Rainfall in April forecast to be above average

In the early part of the coming fortnight, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds are forecast on most days, between the predawn hours and morning.

In the later part of the fortnight, the winds are forecast to become light and variable in direction, with short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers with frequent lighting expected in the afternoon over parts of Singapore.

Overall, the rainfall in April 2021 is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

During the fortnight, the daily maximum temperatures on most days are expected to range between 33 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

On a few rainy days, the daily minimum temperature could reach a low of around 22 degrees Celsius.

