9 new community cases in S'pore on Apr. 30, 4 linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

A total of 24 new cases.

Syahindah Ishak | April 30, 2021, 04:22 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Friday (Apr. 30).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 61,145.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases today:

  • 9 in community

  • 0 in dormitory

  • 15 imported

The imported cases have all been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Out of the nine community cases, eight are linked to previous cases.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

TTSH cluster

According to MOH, four of the community cases today are linked to Case 62541.

Case 62541 is a 46-year-old female Philippines national who works as a nurse in Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

She had tested positive for Covid-19 and was among the cases reported on Wednesday (Apr. 28).

Prior to being confirmed with Covid-19, she had been deployed at Ward 9D, a general ward.

Following the detection, TTSH had locked down the affected ward, and tested the patients and staff who had been in the ward.

Yesterday (Apr. 29), it was also announced visitors will not be allowed into the hospital wards while investigations are ongoing.

