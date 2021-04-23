2nd migrant worker dies after PIE lorry accident with tipper truck

A second migrant worker, one of 17 lorry passengers who were involved in the accident between the lorry and stationary tipper truck on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Apr. 20, has passed away.

The accident previously claimed the life of one 33-year-old migrant worker.

Sole breadwinner

The second worker succumbed to his injuries on the morning of Apr. 23.

The news was shared by the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) on its Facebook page.

MWC is currently in contact with his mother, who is working in Singapore, to extend their assistance.

The previous worker who died is Tofazzal Hossain.

He was the sole breadwinner of his family, and is survived by his parents, three younger sisters, a younger brother and his wife and two-year-old son.

MWC is in touch with his wife and brother to provide any assistance and better understand his family situation.

The organisation will also be working with the employer, Bright Asia Construction, to file for compensation through the Work Injury Compensation Act.

The Act allows employees to make claims for work-related injuries or diseases without having to file a civil suit under common law.

Five workers still in hospital

Following the accident on Apr. 20, the MWC visited the injured workers at the hospitals on Apr. 22, and shared that one has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit and into the High Dependency Unit.

It shared that four workers are still recovering in the hospital.

"The MWC was able to speak with all of them to see how they are coping and send them our well-wishes. The workers shared with us that the company has spoken to them and assured them that they would be taken care of. Our team has also passed them our contact numbers to reassure them that MWC is here to support them through their recovery."

Mothership previously contacted Bright Asia Construction multiple times to ask about the arrangements for the first worker who passed away, but the company declined to speak to us.

Top photo from ItsRainingRaincoats / FB and MWC