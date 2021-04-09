PSP's Francis Yuen concerned that Heng Swee Keat's move shakes confidence of S'poreans & foreign investors

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has released a statement on Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's surprise announcement.

On April 8, Heng wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that he was stepping aside as leader of the fourth generation (4G) team of the People's Action Party (PAP), effectively taking himself out of the running to become Singapore's next prime minister.

On April 9, the PSP provided Mothership with the following statement:

"DPM Heng stepping down as the designated successor to the PM in a time of major economic challenges to our country does not augur well for Singapore. We are concerned that it will shake the confidence of Singaporeans and foreign investors."

The statement was attributed to Francis Yuen, the newly-minted Secretary-General of the PSP.

The PSP later shared the statement on its Facebook page.

Reactions from WP and PV

Yuen's message came after Pritam Singh of the Workers' Party told The Straits Times on April 8 that he was surprised by the news.

But he added that he and his party would work with the new leader chosen by the PAP's 4G team for the betterment of Singapore and Singaporeans.

Meanwhile, Lim Tean of the People's Voice shared his own thoughts on Heng's decision.

In a number of Facebook posts, he said that Heng was "no Prime Ministerial material", cited examples of leaders who led their countries at an older age than Heng, and criticised the PAP's succession planning.

Mothership has also contacted the Singapore Democratic Party for comment.

