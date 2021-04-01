Francis Yuen takes over Tan Cheng Bock as new PSP Sec-Gen

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced the following appointments of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) on April 1, following a meeting held on March 31 at party headquarters.

Tan Cheng Bock, Chairman

Wang Swee Chuang, Vice-Chairman

Francis Yuen, Secretary-General

Kayla Low Shi Yi, Treasurer

Phang Yew Huat, Assistant Treasurer

Peggie Chua

Hazel Poa

Leong Mun Wai

Ang Yong Guan

Jess Chua

Wendy Low

Harish Pillay

Taufik Supan

Kumaran Pillai

A few days earlier, the party voted in a new CEC which included six new members Ang Yong Guan, Kayla Low, Jess Chua, Wendy Low, Phang Yew Huat and Harish Pillay.

Kumaran Pillai, former journalist and editor and current businessman, and Taufik Supan, an IT professional were co-opted into the CEC.

Two new CEC members made office-holders

Kayla Low and Phang were the two newcomers who were made office-holders.

Kayla Low Shu Yu is a chartered accountant who works as the chief operating officer of Easy-Fly International Holding, who contested in Yio Chu Kang SMC during GE2020.

She garnered 39.17 per cent of the vote against PAP's Yip Hon Weng.

Phang is a businessman in the early childhood industry.

New Secretary-General

Back in 2020, Francis Yuen took over Leong Mun Wai as the party's Assistant Secretary-General.

Yuen, the erstwhile Air Force colonel, contested the 2020 general election in Chua Chu Kang GRC, against a team led by Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

His team garnered around 41 per cent of the vote.

Yuen previously explained that party and parliamentary responsibilities would be separated.

Leong and Poa: Running Parliamentary Secretariat

Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa are both Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs).

They were both part of Tan Cheng Bock's 2020 general election team in West Coast GRC that garnered about 48 per cent of the vote.

In August 2020, PSP announced that both Leong and Poa were given appointments as Parliament Secretariat.

Speaking to Mothership, PSP CEC member Kumaran Pillai clarified Leong and Poa's positions:

"Same as before, they are developing policy positions for the (party) and running the parliamentary secretariat in PSP."

Top image from PSP's Facebook page and website.