Progress S'pore Party announces new leadership team, 6 new members elected to CEC

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has voted in its new central executive committee (CEC) on Sunday (Mar. 28).

During PSP's second Party Conference, which was held via Zoom, 12 cadres were elected among 26 nominations.

Of the 12, six members of the previous CEC were re-elected, while the other six are new members.

Results of the CEC election

These are the new members of PSP's CEC, who will serve for two years till March 2023.

Tan Cheng Bock Ang Yong Guan (new) Wang Swee Chuang Francis Yuen Hazel Poa Leong Mun Wai Kayla Low Shu Yu (new) Peggie Chua Jess Chua (new) Wendy Low (new) Phang Yew Huat (new) Harish Pillay (new)

According to PSP, the new CEC will meet next week to appoint office holders, and the party will announce the new appointments next Thursday (Apr. 1).

"This is a significant milestone in PSP and the new CEC will chart the way for the party and for our future," Tan said.

Four of the new CEC members contested in GE2020

Out of the six new members within the CEC, four were new candidates introduced during the 2020 General Election (GE2020).

Kayla Low Shu Yu is a chartered accountant who works as the chief operating officer of Easy-Fly International Holding, who contested in Yio Chu Kang SMC during GE2020.

She garnered 39.17 per cent of the vote against PAP's Yip Hon Weng.

Ang Yong Guan is a medical professional who was the Singapore Armed Force's (SAF) chief psychiatrist for 17 years before retiring in 2003.

He contested in Marymount SMC during GE2020, where he garnered 44.96 per cent of the vote against PAP's Gan Siow Huang.

Harish Pillay is the founder of tech company Red Hat Singapore, and is also an adjunct professor at Nanyang Technological University.

He was among the PSP team who contested in Tanjong Pagar GRC during GE2020, where they garnered 36.87 per cent of the vote against the PAP team led by Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing.

Wendy Low is a lawyer, and the head of the Intellectual Property advisory and dispute practice at Eldan Law LLP, and was also among the PSP team contesting Tanjong Pagar GRC during GE2020.

Low is also the chair of PSP's Women's Wing.

