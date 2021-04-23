Back

PM Lee to discuss situation in Myanmar with other Asean leaders in Jakarta on Apr. 24

Singapore, along with three other Asean members, has condemned the violence and called for the release of detained civilian government leaders.

Kayla Wong | April 23, 2021, 06:00 PM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be attending an Asean Leaders' Meeting at Jakarta, Indonesia, on Saturday, Apr. 24.

The meeting, organised by Brunei as Asean Chair this year, will be held at the Asean Secretariat in Jakarta.

According to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office, leaders and representations from Asean member states are expected to attend the meeting.

"The Asean leaders will discuss the situation in Myanmar, which has had a serious impact on the peace and stability of Asean and the region," the statement said.

Singapore has condemned the violence in Myanmar, and along with three other Asean states like Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, has called for the release of detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

PM Lee will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean will be the acting prime minister in PM Lee's absence.

Myanmar coup leader to attend meeting

Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is expected to attend the meeting as well, which will be the first international effort to alleviate the situation in the country since the coup took place on Feb. 1.

His attendance at the summit has been met with opposition by critics of the coup from both within and outside of the country.

Protesters of the coup have also called for Asean to allow the National Unity Government (NUG) to attend the meeting. The grouping is formed by pro-democracy opponents of the military, and includes protest leaders and ethnic minorities, as well as Suu Kyi on a nominal basis, according to Reuters.

Observers see the meeting as a test for Asean's credibility, which operates by consensus and the principle of non-interference.

China has commented on the upcoming meeting as well, with its Foreign Minister Wang Yi saying they hope it will lead to "a good start towards helping realise a 'soft landing' for the Myanmar situation", Reuters reported.

He warned against "inappropriate intervention" from outside the region as well, saying "blindly exerting strong pressure by foreign states will not help resolve a country's internal problems".

Top image by Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

