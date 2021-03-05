'Height of national shame' for Myanmar military to turn its arms against its own citizens: Vivian

The long-term stability of the Southeast Asian region could be affected with potentially serious consequences if the various parties involved in the Myanmar political crisis fail to reconcile with each other, said Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in a Parliament sitting on Friday, Mar. 5.

"Height of national shame" for military to turn arms against its own people

He added that he has conveyed Singapore's "grave concerns" over the situation in Myanmar.

In addition, he said that Asean foreign ministers had urged the military authorities to exercise utmost restraint and refrain from using lethal force against unarmed civilians.

"It is the height of national shame for the armed forces of any country to turn its arms against its own people," Vivian said in response to a parliamentary question posed by Workers' Party (WP) MP Leon Perera.

The opposition MP had asked about the concrete steps Asean is taking to facilitate a return to stability in Myanmar, and the consequences the region may face if the situation in Myanmar failed to abate.

Use of lethal force is inexcusable

The minister further reiterated that the use of lethal force against unarmed civilians inexcusable, and that the immediate concern for Myanmar was to step back from "a rapidly deteriorating situation".

He also noted that more than 38 people have died during the crackdown on the anti-coup protests in Myanmar on Mar. 3, according to a report by the United Nations.

However, he added that whiel there was still prospect for a peaceful resolution, it required all sides to engage in genuine and direct dialogue and "find a way to return to Myanmar's democratic transition".

Singapore prepared to support Myanmar in humanitarian needs

While mentioning the humanitarian impact of the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar, the minister also addressed concerns related to the "unresolved resettlement" of the Rohingya people from the Rakhine state.

He said Singapore has contributed by assisting the resettlement of displaced persons in the Rakhine state, such as giving over S$1 million in bilateral humanitarian aid to both Bangladesh and Myanmar, which the state's location is adjacent to.

"We also made contributions to the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management, and reflecting the generosity of Singaporeans," said Vivian, adding that the private sector and community organisations in Singapore have also contributed to the cause.

"We are prepared to send further consignments of aid and stand ready to support future comprehensive needs assessments," he further added.

Solution to Myanmar's problems is in its own hands

However, Vivian stressed that the solution to Myanmar's political and humanitarian crisis is ultimately in the hands of the country and the people.

"We will do what we can to support this, but ultimately only the people of Myanmar including the armed forces, the Tatmadaw, the NLD and the diverse ethnic groups... only they can find a sustainable political solution that is in the best interests of their people," the minister said.

"We hope to see an outcome that reflects the interests and the will of the people of Myanmar," he concluded.

"Singapore and Asean hope that Myanmar will succeed in its path towards democratic transition and national reconciliation."

Top image via MCI/YouTube, Myanmar Now/Twitter