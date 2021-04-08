Back

'Brand new' mall in Changi, empty for over a year, on sale for S$38 million

Over a year.

Lean Jinghui | April 08, 2021, 12:41 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A new mall in Changi that has been empty since its completion in 2019 has now been put up for sale for S$38 million.

Image via Syahindah Ishak and Guan Zhen Tan

The history

Located at Upper Changi Road, the area is considered by some to be somewhat lacking in general amenities.

According to CNA, its developer Fortune Assets Changi struggled to attract tenants because of planning restrictions by URA, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The planning restrictions meant that the mall was not able to bring in desired trades like cafes or restaurants, a guideline that according to URA, had been clearly laid out to the developer since 2015.

URA previously told Mothership that the guideline had been conveyed in response to "local feedback" from residents, that F&B uses would only "exacerbate traffic and parking problems in the neighbourhood".

Most of the residents Mothership spoke to back in 2020 had expressed hopes of having a supermarket nearby in the future.

Which brings us to the now.

The sale

In a statement released by real estate services company CBRE on Mar. 16, "a brand new three-storey commercial building" was marketed for sale at 933 Upper Changi Road North.

The guide price? S$38 million, which works out to about S$2,000 per square foot on the gross floor area.

In their statement, they said investors could "explore" leasing part of the space to an anchor tenant "such as a supermarket" and other spaces for complementary trades, including childcare facilities and fitness centres.

This was due to "the lack of immediate retail facilities and amenities in the neighbourhood".

Top image via Syahindah Ishak and Guan Zhen Tan

Commentary: Here's why Chinese people can't make sense of anti-Chinese sentiments in Myanmar

Bilateral relations between countries are based on interests, not gratitude as some Chinese people mistakenly think.

April 08, 2021, 12:29 PM

Mookata set for 2 at S$19.90 with free ice cream available near Paya Lebar MRT

Another late night spot.

April 08, 2021, 10:47 AM

Monitor lizard enters Thailand 7-Eleven store like Godzilla in Hong Kong

Very Godzilla-like.

April 08, 2021, 03:17 AM

Bukit Batok supermarket & Bukit Gombak wet market visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on Apr. 3 & 4

This brings the total number of cases to 60,554.

April 07, 2021, 10:25 PM

China warns Asean about 'external forces' interfering in Myanmar

He added that China is willing to coordinate with Asean and provide the necessary assistance.

April 07, 2021, 10:08 PM

85% of ongoing BTO projects were delayed by Covid-19 pandemic, at least 43,000 households affected

Those who cannot find alternative housing can ask HDB for assistance.

April 07, 2021, 09:31 PM

Over 150 dead from cyclone in Indonesia & Timor-Leste, thousands left homeless

Rescue teams are working to search for survivors amidst the aftermath of landslides and floods.

April 07, 2021, 09:01 PM

Chan Chun Sing: International travel will not likely return to pre-Covid levels anytime soon

Recovery would lie with how Singapore is prepared to reinvent global travel in the long run.

April 07, 2021, 07:15 PM

Toa Payoh coffee shop has juicy Korean fried chicken from S$6

Daebak.

April 07, 2021, 07:00 PM

Durian milk & sparkling strawberry milk now available at 7-Eleven S'pore for S$2.20

Drink both together.

April 07, 2021, 06:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.