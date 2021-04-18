Cyclist swerves through traffic in Choa Chu Kang, motorcyclist gives chase to warn him

Calls for firmer action against errant road cyclists in Singapore are intensifying recently, fuelled by video evidence of wrongdoings that gets recorded by other road users and uploaded online.

One recent incident captured on a helmet-mounted camera shows a cyclist swerving through traffic at high speed, along Choa Chu Kang Road towards Bukit Panjang.

The cyclist seemed to pay no attention to the requirement for cyclists to keep left while riding on the road, weaving between vehicles and riding on all three of the lanes.

He also did not signal his intention to change lanes.

The cyclist appeared to be riding a fixed gear bicycle (also known as a fixie) which did not have handbrakes installed.

The recording was posted as a series of four short video clips on TikTok, on Apr. 17, though one of the clips, which showed the cyclist's face clearly, has since been removed.

Motorcyclist gives chase

The first of the clips shows the cyclist passing the motorcyclist, who was himself riding between lanes, as other vehicles had slowed down due to heavy traffic.

Seeing the cyclist swerve out from the left lane onto the middle lane, the motorcyclist accelerates in pursuit, commenting on his riding by asking rhetorically "what you doing?" and "your father['s] road ah?"

The two vehicles come to a halt at a red light, and the motorcyclist rides up alongside the cyclist.

The cyclist can be seen removing a wireless earbud as the motorcyclist tells him that he should be riding on the left side of the road.

"You shouldn't be cycling through the cars and all that, it's very dangerous you know, I caught everything on camera."

The cyclist responds by saying "I go there," while gesturing his intent to continue towards his right.

"You're gonna get yourself killed, you know?" remarks the motorcyclist, as he moves his vehicle back behind the road's stop line.

Motorcyclist signals left on cyclist's behalf

When the lights change, the cyclist pedals forward in the same direction instead of turning right.

This leaves him on the right of all the other vehicles heading in the same direction, as the lanes to his right were for vehicles turning right.

Seeing this, the motorcyclist extends a hand — both literally and figuratively — to signal left, on the cyclist's behalf.

The cyclist is able to make his way to the left lane.

Cyclist caught swerving onto pedestrian crossing

The cyclist was also seen in a later video, making a sharp turn from the left lane to join pedestrians who were crossing the road.

Such an act is not specifically singled out as illegal by road regulations, but doing so at high speed could be considered as rash or dangerous riding, as others using the pedestrian crossing may not expect a vehicle coming off the road in this manner.

"These are the kind of cyclists we need to get off the roads," remarks the motorcyclist, adding that "they spoil the image of all other cyclists."

Some commenters also chided motorcyclist

The majority of commenters on TikTok decried the cyclist's dangerous behaviour, but the motorcyclist's riding also attracted some criticism.

Commenters pointed out that the motorcyclist was also riding dangerously between other vehicles on the road.

Recent discussion on regulating road cyclists

The government has acknowledged "concerns from both motorists and also cyclists with more bicycles now being on the roads," and is initiating a review.

The Active Mobility Advisory Panel, which will be conducting the review, can also look into the possibility of legislating a licence or registry for cyclists and their bicycles, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat on April 12.

