Back

Cyclist swerves through traffic in Choa Chu Kang, motorcyclist gives chase to warn him

The motorcyclist really wanted to warn him.

Nigel Chua | April 18, 2021, 12:34 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Calls for firmer action against errant road cyclists in Singapore are intensifying recently, fuelled by video evidence of wrongdoings that gets recorded by other road users and uploaded online.

One recent incident captured on a helmet-mounted camera shows a cyclist swerving through traffic at high speed, along Choa Chu Kang Road towards Bukit Panjang.

GIF from video by @mrlanding on TikTok.

The cyclist seemed to pay no attention to the requirement for cyclists to keep left while riding on the road, weaving between vehicles and riding on all three of the lanes.

He also did not signal his intention to change lanes.

The cyclist appeared to be riding a fixed gear bicycle (also known as a fixie) which did not have handbrakes installed.

The recording was posted as a series of four short video clips on TikTok, on Apr. 17, though one of the clips, which showed the cyclist's face clearly, has since been removed.

Motorcyclist gives chase

The first of the clips shows the cyclist passing the motorcyclist, who was himself riding between lanes, as other vehicles had slowed down due to heavy traffic.

Seeing the cyclist swerve out from the left lane onto the middle lane, the motorcyclist accelerates in pursuit, commenting on his riding by asking rhetorically "what you doing?" and "your father['s] road ah?"

The two vehicles come to a halt at a red light, and the motorcyclist rides up alongside the cyclist.

Screenshot via @mrlanding on TikTok.

The cyclist can be seen removing a wireless earbud as the motorcyclist tells him that he should be riding on the left side of the road.

Screenshot via @mrlanding on TikTok.

"You shouldn't be cycling through the cars and all that, it's very dangerous you know, I caught everything on camera."

The cyclist responds by saying "I go there," while gesturing his intent to continue towards his right.

Screenshot via @mrlanding on TikTok.

"You're gonna get yourself killed, you know?" remarks the motorcyclist, as he moves his vehicle back behind the road's stop line.

Motorcyclist signals left on cyclist's behalf

When the lights change, the cyclist pedals forward in the same direction instead of turning right.

This leaves him on the right of all the other vehicles heading in the same direction, as the lanes to his right were for vehicles turning right.

Seeing this, the motorcyclist extends a hand — both literally and figuratively — to signal left, on the cyclist's behalf.

GIF from video by @mrlanding on TikTok.

The cyclist is able to make his way to the left lane.

Cyclist caught swerving onto pedestrian crossing

The cyclist was also seen in a later video, making a sharp turn from the left lane to join pedestrians who were crossing the road.

GIF from video by @mrlanding on TikTok.

Such an act is not specifically singled out as illegal by road regulations, but doing so at high speed could be considered as rash or dangerous riding, as others using the pedestrian crossing may not expect a vehicle coming off the road in this manner.

"These are the kind of cyclists we need to get off the roads," remarks the motorcyclist, adding that "they spoil the image of all other cyclists."

Some commenters also chided motorcyclist

The majority of commenters on TikTok decried the cyclist's dangerous behaviour, but the motorcyclist's riding also attracted some criticism.

Commenters pointed out that the motorcyclist was also riding dangerously between other vehicles on the road.

Recent discussion on regulating road cyclists

The government has acknowledged "concerns from both motorists and also cyclists with more bicycles now being on the roads," and is initiating a review.

The Active Mobility Advisory Panel, which will be conducting the review, can also look into the possibility of legislating a licence or registry for cyclists and their bicycles, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat on April 12.

Related stories

Top image via video by @mrlanding on TikTok

'[It's] like we are inside a cage': S'pore migrant workers stuck in dorms for past 1 year

Bangladeshi worker Zakir Hossain Khokan explains what life is like for migrant workers unable to venture into the community, and the mental health impacts it has had.

April 18, 2021, 12:01 PM

Lawrence Wong: Widen common ground S'poreans share & strengthen racial harmony

The minister emphasised the need to "consciously create a culture of understanding, respect and trust in our society".

April 18, 2021, 11:08 AM

SCDF elite rescue divers deployed to retrieve 2 bodies from S'pore River

They were pronounced dead on scene by an SCDF paramedic.

April 18, 2021, 10:47 AM

As the world’s Crazy Rich flock to S’pore, how’s our govt doing in closing the wealth gap?

It isn’t entirely impossible for the gap to be managed, as long as the government has enough determination to work at it.

April 18, 2021, 09:12 AM

NUS & Gardens by the Bay among 17 new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 17, 2021

Tonight's update.

April 17, 2021, 11:11 PM

McDonald's S'pore video about M'sians living apart from families during Ramadan brings S'poreans to tears

Get your tissues ready.

April 17, 2021, 09:03 PM

Ang Mo Kio HDB executive maisonette selling for S$999,999

Nice.

April 17, 2021, 08:45 PM

161.4mm of rain over western S'pore in 3 hours one of the most ever recorded in 40 years

Be careful.

April 17, 2021, 08:09 PM

Vendors not buying Naiise founder Dennis Tay bankruptcy story, say money woes began since 2016

Vendors express their scepticism.

April 17, 2021, 06:20 PM

Raw chickens seen left on Clementi food stall floor, SFA investigating

Not known if poultry was meant for consumption or disposal.

April 17, 2021, 04:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.