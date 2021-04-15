Mini 'Ramadan bazaars' in S'pore with Ramly burger, ayam percik & other festive foods

Unfortunately, Ramadan bazaars are still not allowed this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But that shouldn't stop you from getting your fix of bazaar goodies.

Here are some mini Ramadan bazaars you can find in Singapore:

Mr Malabar Cafe

Just a short walking distance away from Mustafa Shopping Centre is Mr Malabar Cafe.

The coffee shop seems to house several mini stalls selling almost everything from novelty drinks like Butter Beer to full-fledged meals like biryani.

There's also the well-loved Ramly burgers:

And other bazaar staples including ayam percik (grilled chicken coated in sweet spicy sauce), otah, vadai and more.

Address: 54 Maude Rd, Singapore 208346

Makan Empire

Makan Empire is a coffee shop located in Kaki Bukit.

The mini bazaar here includes a variety of drinks with flavours like corn and sirap selasih (rose syrup with basil seeds).

One can also find a variety of traditional Malay kueh like:

Kueh tako (a coconut milk and pandan jelly dessert wrapped in banana leaves)

Kueh dadar (rolled crepe with grated coconut and palm sugar)

Kole-kole kacang (steamed green bean kueh)

Kueh kosui (sweet rice cake topped with grated coconut)

Address: 11 Kaki Bukit Road 4, Bartley Biz Centre, Singapore 417806

Padi Emas

Those living in the west can consider going to Padi Emas's outlet in Jurong East.

They have a variety of air katira, a cooling drink often served with basil seeds.

As well as an assortment of kueh including:

Ondeh-ondeh (glutinous rice flour balls filled with palm sugar)

Putri salat (glutinous rice topped with pandan-coconut custard)

Kueh keria (deep-fried sweet potato donuts glazed with sugar)

Badak berendam (literally translates to "bathing rhinos", but think of it as pandan-infused tang yuan filled with desiccated coconut and palm sugar, soaked in coconut milk)

Of course, no bazaar is complete without Ramly burgers.

Address: 214 Jurong East Street 21, Singapore 600214

Warong Jahara

Warong Jahara is located in a coffee shop in Tai Seng.

You can get the following sharing platters here:

Nasi ambeng platter

Biryani platter

Nasi rawon platter

There's also tulang, a mutton bone dish slow-cooked in red sauce.

And of course, an assortment of desserts including:

Agar-agar gudil (palm sugar agar)

Bubur somsom (sweet coconut rice porridge)

Address: #02-19, Kapo Factory, 80 Playfair Rd, Singapore 367998

Top image from Warong Jahara and Padi Emas SG on Facebook.