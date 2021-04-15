Back

Mini 'Ramadan bazaars' in S'pore with Ramly burger, ayam percik & other festive foods

Ramadan bazaars in different neighbourhoods.

Fasiha Nazren | April 15, 2021, 10:11 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Unfortunately, Ramadan bazaars are still not allowed this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But that shouldn't stop you from getting your fix of bazaar goodies.

Here are some mini Ramadan bazaars you can find in Singapore:

Mr Malabar Cafe

Just a short walking distance away from Mustafa Shopping Centre is Mr Malabar Cafe.

The coffee shop seems to house several mini stalls selling almost everything from novelty drinks like Butter Beer to full-fledged meals like biryani.

Photo from Ronnie Faizal Tan's Facebook page.

There's also the well-loved Ramly burgers:

Photo from Ronnie Faizal Tan's Facebook page.

And other bazaar staples including ayam percik (grilled chicken coated in sweet spicy sauce), otah, vadai and more.

Photo from Ronnie Faizal Tan's Facebook page.

Address: 54 Maude Rd, Singapore 208346

Makan Empire

Makan Empire is a coffee shop located in Kaki Bukit.

The mini bazaar here includes a variety of drinks with flavours like corn and sirap selasih (rose syrup with basil seeds).

Photo from Makan Empire's Facebook page.

One can also find a variety of traditional Malay kueh like:

  • Kueh tako (a coconut milk and pandan jelly dessert wrapped in banana leaves)

  • Kueh dadar (rolled crepe with grated coconut and palm sugar)

  • Kole-kole kacang (steamed green bean kueh)

  • Kueh kosui (sweet rice cake topped with grated coconut)

Photo from Makan Empire's Facebook page.

Photo from Makan Empire's Facebook page.

Address: 11 Kaki Bukit Road 4, Bartley Biz Centre, Singapore 417806

Padi Emas

Those living in the west can consider going to Padi Emas's outlet in Jurong East.

They have a variety of air katira, a cooling drink often served with basil seeds.

Photo from Padi Emas SG's Facebook page.

As well as an assortment of kueh including:

  • Ondeh-ondeh (glutinous rice flour balls filled with palm sugar)

  • Putri salat (glutinous rice topped with pandan-coconut custard)

  • Kueh keria (deep-fried sweet potato donuts glazed with sugar)

  • Badak berendam (literally translates to "bathing rhinos", but think of it as pandan-infused tang yuan filled with desiccated coconut and palm sugar, soaked in coconut milk)

Photo from Padi Emas SG's Facebook page.

Photo from Padi Emas SG's Facebook page.

Of course, no bazaar is complete without Ramly burgers.

Photo from Padi Emas SG's Facebook page.

Address: 214 Jurong East Street 21, Singapore 600214

Warong Jahara

Warong Jahara is located in a coffee shop in Tai Seng.

You can get the following sharing platters here:

  • Nasi ambeng platter

  • Biryani platter

  • Nasi rawon platter

Photo from Warong Jahara's Facebook page.

There's also tulang, a mutton bone dish slow-cooked in red sauce.

Photo from Warong Jahara's Facebook page.

And of course, an assortment of desserts including:

  • Agar-agar gudil (palm sugar agar)

  • Bubur somsom (sweet coconut rice porridge)

Photo from Warong Jahara's Facebook page.

Photo from Warong Jahara's Facebook page.

Address: #02-19, Kapo Factory, 80 Playfair Rd, Singapore 367998

Top image from Warong Jahara and Padi Emas SG on Facebook.

WHO urges to stop sale of live wild mammals in food markets

Emergency measure to reduce public health risks.

April 15, 2021, 09:57 AM

Cat takes lift to HDB unit, even thanks human for pressing correct floor button

He checked to see he was at the right floor before turning back to acknowledge the human got it right.

April 15, 2021, 03:39 AM

S'porean boy, 14, ranked world No. 1 on International Table Tennis Federation Under-15 list

Singapore's got talent.

April 15, 2021, 01:34 AM

New Covid-19 community case was on controlled itinerary in S'pore, flew from Australia for work

He likely contracted Covid-19 from two previous cases he had worked with.

April 14, 2021, 11:51 PM

Man in China kidnapped & killed as part of wealthy family's elaborate body-swap plot

Even though traditional burials are banned in some parts of China, many still prefer to perform them as a sign of filial piety.

April 14, 2021, 10:31 PM

S’pore start-up offers sponsored cybersecurity training programme, gives out S$10,000 cash prize to ‘MVP of the class’

Open to fresh grads and mid-career switchers.

April 14, 2021, 07:28 PM

With electricity prices up, why aren’t more S’poreans choosing electricity retailers?

Why???

April 14, 2021, 06:48 PM

Ho Ching shares 9 Chan Chun Sing posts on Facebook & 13 Lawrence Wong posts the day after

Probably doesn't mean anything. Unless...

April 14, 2021, 06:19 PM

Ong Ye Kung: Over 1,500 workers living in dorm of vaccinated Covid-19 patient test negative

The worker received his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Jan. 25 and the second dose on Feb. 17.

April 14, 2021, 05:37 PM

S'pore-based actress Sora Ma allegedly bullied by veteran artiste during filming of "118 II"

The incident took place during the filming of 2016 Channel 8 television show "118 II".

April 14, 2021, 05:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.