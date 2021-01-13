Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2021 cancelled because of Covid-19

A physical Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar will not be happening this year in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cancelled for 2nd year

This is the second year in a row that the annual bazaar has been cancelled.

In a report by Berita Harian, it is said that the bazaar will happen online through a new platform, according to the organiser Wisma Geylang Serai (WGS).

In a statement by WGS, they said:

"With the everchanging Covid-19 situation, the bazaar and physical business exhibitions that would typically attract a lot of people will not continue. For the safety and wellbeing of all residents, the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar that is organised by WGS will be available online this year through a new digital platform."

The online bazaar will celebrate the Malay/Muslim culture and heritage by offering a variety of experiences.

More information on the online bazaar will be revealed at a later date.

Festive light-up from April 9

While the physical bazaar is not happening, Geylang Road and Sims Avenue will be decorated with festive lights from April 9 to May 23, 2021.

