Man who waved to family in JB from Woodlands jetty gets to virtually break fast with them in McDonald's

Nice.

Syahindah Ishak | April 29, 2021, 09:27 PM

You might have come across videos of a man in Singapore waving to his family in Johor Bahru from a jetty at Woodlands Waterfront Park in October 2020.

The man was not able to visit his family as the Singapore-Malaysia borders were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The borders remain closed till now, although there have been talks that they might reopen soon.

Get to virtually break fast with his family

But in this month of Ramadan, Muhamad Faiz — the man from the viral videos — got the chance to break fast with his family, albeit virtually.

Through McDonald's latest My Happy Table campaign, Faiz was able to reunite with his family on Apr. 26, 2021.

Faiz dined at the McDonald’s outlet in Singapore's Canberra Plaza and his family ate at a McDonald's outlet in Taman Desa Tebrau in Johor Bahru.

They were connected virtually and was able to break their fast together as a family.

Photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore.

Photo courtesy of McDonald's Singapore.

My Happy Table is a new campaign by McDonald's Singapore that aims to help Malaysians stranded in Singapore to celebrate Ramadan with their loved ones back home.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by McDonald's Singapore (@mcdsg)

Viral video from McDonald's Singapore

McDonald's Singapore first introduced the campaign on Apr. 16 via a video on its social media pages.

The video depicted a few Malaysian employees who have no choice but to stay in Singapore due to work commitments.

They were then reconnected with their families via the My Happy Table campaign.

The video quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of many Singaporeans.

Top images from Mohd Izwan Sarip/FB & via McDonald's Singapore.

