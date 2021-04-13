Back

S'pore & M'sia PMs to discuss border reopening when they meet in May 2021: Hishammuddin

He said he "will make sure" both leaders talk about the issue.

Kayla Wong | April 13, 2021, 11:22 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Border reopening will be one of several items on the agenda to be discussed when Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Malaysian counterpart meet in Singapore in early May.

Will ensure that both leaders talk about it

According to Bernama, Malaysia's Foreign Affairs Minister Hishammuddin Hussein told the media that he "will make sure" both leaders will talk about the issue, adding that the issue was discussed with Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in his visit to Malaysia in late March.

In a joint statement issued by both foreign ministries, Singapore and Malaysia said they are committed to restoring cross-border travel for other travellers in addition to the Reciprocal Green lane (RGL) and the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA).

They also said they will further deliberate on the operational details regarding the recognition of vaccine certificate between both countries in order to facilitate cross-border travel in the future.

Vivian Balakrishnan and the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong on Mar. 24. (Photo credit to Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali on Mar. 24. (Photo credit to Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hishammuddin also assured the public that bilateral relations between both countries were not affected by the absence of the Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore.

He added that the appointment process has not been completed yet, and the foreign ministry is still studying several technical matters.

Before the post was filled by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Radzi Jamaludin in an acting capacity, it was held by Zainol Rahim Zainuddin, who retired in April 2020.

Top image by Andrew Koay

S'porean host Danny Yeo said Patrick Lee once yelled at him to 'get out' in front of an audience

Oh no.

April 13, 2021, 10:49 AM

Lost beagle at risk of running onto Tanjong Pagar road subdued with dustbin cover by passers-by

The only way to deal with a skittish dog at 2am in the morning,

April 13, 2021, 03:07 AM

Heng Swee Keat does meet-the-people session as usual after stepping aside as PM-in-waiting

Heng reassured residents that he was not retiring.

April 13, 2021, 02:20 AM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 12, 2021

Today's update in full.

April 13, 2021, 12:34 AM

Canada govt reportedly vowed to withdraw funding from a forum if it gave Taiwan president an award

The forum said they haven't decided on the winner yet.

April 12, 2021, 10:21 PM

Man allegedly called Grab driver a 'beggar' & threatened to get 'inspector' son to detain him

The driver wrote: "No matter how rich you are, people like you can never buy class."

April 12, 2021, 09:03 PM

Gay couple in Thailand receive death threats from Indonesian netizens after sharing wedding photos

Death threats were also sent to the couple's families and wedding photographer.

April 12, 2021, 06:25 PM

Groups of 50 to be allowed for walking, cycling, & kayaking tours in S'pore from Apr. 14

Up from the current maximum of 20.

April 12, 2021, 06:25 PM

Panel to review cycling on roads, including licensing, theory test for cyclists

The review will take a few months.

April 12, 2021, 06:10 PM

3 men, all 20, arrested for alleged assault & robbery along Chancery Lane involving vape pods & handphone

The alleged victim will also be investigated for offences under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

April 12, 2021, 05:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.