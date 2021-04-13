Back

Bicycle licence scheme? Ex-MP Lee Bee Wah called for it back in 2013.

Blast from the past.

Sulaiman Daud | April 13, 2021, 06:37 PM

It was recently announced that the Active Mobility Advisory Panel is looking into the possibility of implementing a bicycle licence for cyclists, but such a suggestion was made years ago, by former Nee Soon Member of Parliament Lee Bee Wah back in 2013.

Lee Bee Wah suggested licenses for cyclists

Lee was interviewed for a Channel 5 news programme, which was supposedly aired on Oct. 10, 2013, talking about problem cyclists. The video was shared on YouTube by user 154thmedia2013.

The programme host said, "She believes a combination of regulation and education is the way forward."

Lee said:

"In the past, in order to own a bicycle, they need to go and apply (for a) licence. I thought this is quite a good suggestion, perhaps we can do it with a tweak. Before they are given licence, perhaps the LTA (Land Transport Authority) can ask the applicants to go for lessons to understand the do's and don'ts of cyclists."

Lee was perhaps referring to the 1960s and 1970s, when bicycles were licensed. You can see the video below:

It remains to be seen if the government will go ahead with bringing the licensing scheme back, although Lee wasn't the only person to call for bicycle licences.

More recently, Ho Ching, wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and outgoing CEO of Temasek Holdings, also suggested that bicycles and Personal Mobility Devices should be licensed like cars.

Top image from 154thmedia2013 YouTube channel.

