Back

Real estate company terminates 'I am from Hwa Chong JC' woman, citing 'zero tolerance for hate speech & racism'

Her entry in the official government directory appears to have been removed.

Nigel Chua | April 28, 2021, 12:14 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Knight Frank Property Network Pte Ltd previously said it was investigating a woman claiming to be from Hwa Chong Junior College, after she was filmed making snide and racist remarks about fellow commuters on the MRT train.

The real estate company posted an update on the matter on Facebook on Apr. 27, saying that "an Associate" had been terminated from the company.

The post did not make direct reference to the specific conduct that resulted in the termination, but made reference to the company's "core values", one of which was to "be a Responsible business to People and the Community."

It said that the company has "zero tolerance for hate speech and racism that threatens the foundations on which Singapore is built," and thanked those who submitted feedback on the matter.

Removed from official Public Register

The woman was listed as a salesperson registered with the company on online directories, including the Public Register of Estate Agents and Salespersons — an official government directory maintained by the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA).

Her entry in the Public Register appears to have been removed from CEA's website.

Screenshot from CEA's website on Apr. 26.

You can see the post by Knight Frank Property Network Pte Ltd here:

Mothership has reached out to CEA for more information.

Related stories

Top image via YouTube and CEA website

US Capitol rioter claims he called Speaker Pelosi a 'biatch' instead of 'b*tch', therefore should be released from jail

Richard Barnett was infamously pictured sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk and carried a stun gun with him into the U.S. Capitol.

April 28, 2021, 12:06 PM

Mark Lee willing to sign on Shane Pow as talent despite drink driving charge

Second chances.

April 28, 2021, 12:06 PM

S'pore online shop sells cartoon tang yuans & Disney buns, orders backlogged till Aug. 2021

Abundance of cute.

April 28, 2021, 11:55 AM

Istana open house restarts to celebrate Labour Day & Hari Raya Puasa following Covid-19 restrictions

Welcome back.

April 28, 2021, 11:46 AM

S'pore sends oxygen tanks to support India's fight against Covid-19

India has been reeling from a huge surge in Covid-19 cases.

April 28, 2021, 11:09 AM

CapitaStar app lets you dine & shop for Mother's Day with up to 39% off

Eat and shop till you drop.

April 28, 2021, 11:00 AM

Al Hussain Restaurant at Blk 822 Tampines Street 81 suspended 2 weeks

It is closed until May 10, 2021.

April 28, 2021, 10:52 AM

YouTube terminates Beow Tan channel for violating policies

All the videos have been removed.

April 28, 2021, 10:28 AM

S'porean, 19, gets 3.5 years' jail & 8 strokes of cane for repeatedly slashing man with knife after he refused to help buy cigarettes

He committed the offence in October 2020.

April 28, 2021, 02:05 AM

M'sian couple in S'pore appealing for S$280,000 donations for premature baby with partially developed organs

In order to save mother and child, a doctor at KK Hospital had to perform an emergency caesarean.

April 28, 2021, 01:55 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.