Real estate company terminates 'I am from Hwa Chong JC' woman, citing 'zero tolerance for hate speech & racism'

Knight Frank Property Network Pte Ltd previously said it was investigating a woman claiming to be from Hwa Chong Junior College, after she was filmed making snide and racist remarks about fellow commuters on the MRT train.

The real estate company posted an update on the matter on Facebook on Apr. 27, saying that "an Associate" had been terminated from the company.

The post did not make direct reference to the specific conduct that resulted in the termination, but made reference to the company's "core values", one of which was to "be a Responsible business to People and the Community."

It said that the company has "zero tolerance for hate speech and racism that threatens the foundations on which Singapore is built," and thanked those who submitted feedback on the matter.

Removed from official Public Register

The woman was listed as a salesperson registered with the company on online directories, including the Public Register of Estate Agents and Salespersons — an official government directory maintained by the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA).

Her entry in the Public Register appears to have been removed from CEA's website.

