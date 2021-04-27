Back

'I am from Hwa Chong JC' woman has YouTube channel showing her filming others over the years

The police are investigating.

Belmont Lay | April 27, 2021, 03:38 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A woman who was filmed making snide and racist remarks about fellow commuters on the MRT train, and even recording the encounter, appears to have been making such videos to be uploaded on YouTube since 2016.

A total of 29 videos, mostly uploaded in the last two years, have been put up.

The channel appears to be named after the woman.

The first video was uploaded in December 2016.

However, the YouTube channel was surfaced only recently after the woman's antics on the MRT train were filmed and put up online.

What videos show

The videos all show the same woman passing unsavoury comments about strangers in public.

The people she targeted were Malay or Indian ethnic minorities and who did not appear to have antagonised the woman.

Most of the titles of the videos accused others of harassing her, including one that read, "Indian sexually harrassing 56 year old Chinese lady".

This is the second-most watched video, with some 23,000 views and counting, most of which were clocked over the past day as more people came to know of this woman's channel.

The most-watched video, "Malay Man Attempted To Molest Chinese Woman", has more than 75,000 views.

It was put up two weeks ago and showed the woman repeatedly talking to and berating a man on the MRT train, who was clearly trying to ignore her for more than 5 minutes as he used his phone and looked away.

She even accused him of touching her after he got off the train.

She then followed the man off the train and warned a group of girls in Mandarin about him.

Videos taken without other people's knowledge or consent

The videos are between 1 second to 5 minutes long.

The woman can be seen in them filming others without their knowledge and consent.

In some videos, she directly confronts the strangers.

Those she confronted appeared confused and tried to avoid her.

Comments of all the videos have been turned off, but perplexed and angry viewers have taken the conversation elsewhere on chat forums and social media, where the woman has been slammed for her antics.

The videos are even captioned with a phrase the woman has been heard repeating: “I was from Hwa Chong Junior College.”

Police investigating

Police said they are investigating the woman.

Knight Frank Property Network, a real estate company, said they were also investigating the woman.

She was listed on an online directory as a salesperson registered with the company.

Knight Frank said in a statement: “We take the professional conduct of our associates very seriously. Please allow us to investigate into the matter.”

Soft serve teddy bear in latte & more cute Japanese desserts available at Chinatown cafe

Unbearably cute.

April 27, 2021, 03:06 PM

Young S'pore GrabFood rider incurs S$100,000 medical bill after serious accident, family seeking donations

He was waiting to enlist into NS and worked to deliver food to help the family.

April 27, 2021, 02:43 PM

KFC S'pore Mother's Day S$41.95 meal for 4 comes with speed foaming automatic hand wash

To wash your hands after eating fried chicken.

April 27, 2021, 02:11 PM

Thai PM fined S$250 for not wearing mask after Bangkok makes it compulsory

Bangkok is experiencing a third wave of Covid-19.

April 27, 2021, 01:19 PM

Passers-by nonchalant as Golden Mile false ceiling collapses in front of them, video shows

Obviously people have seen crazier stuff at Golden Mile Complex.

April 27, 2021, 12:45 PM

Obama deplores 'illegitimate' military rule in Myanmar, calls violence on civilians 'heartbreaking'

He said the military's brutal effort to impose its will on the people shouldn't be accepted by the world.

April 27, 2021, 12:41 PM

'Pink moon', one of 2021's supermoons, shines on S'pore on Apr. 26, 2021

Next supermoon on May 26.

April 27, 2021, 12:15 PM

West Virginia will give US$100 savings bond to residents aged 16-35 who get a Covid-19 vaccine

The governor is trying to further slow down the rate of infections.

April 27, 2021, 11:59 AM

Lee Kwang Soo leaving 'Running Man' after 11 years

:'(

April 27, 2021, 11:57 AM

S'porean pilot delivers helicopter to megayacht docked at Keppel Marina

Some of us deliver food, others deliver helicopters.

April 27, 2021, 11:40 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.