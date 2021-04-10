Back

New HomeTeamNS clubhouse features indoor roll glider, tactical airsoft arena

Looks quite exciting.

Matthias Ang | April 10, 2021, 07:54 PM

Minister for Law and Home Affairs, K Shanmugam launched the HomeTeam NS Khatib Clubhouse today Apr. 10.

First of its kind

This is the first of three next-generation clubhouses, said Shanmugam.

As such, the clubhouse's features include, among other things:

  • Adventure HQ - Singapore's largest multi-installation indoor adventure centre, with the country's first indoor roll glider and longest indoor slide,

Source: HomeTeam NS

  • TactSim - Singapore's first indoor PVP airsoft arena,

  • T-Play Khatib, Singapore's first and only Peranakan-themed playground, and

Source: HomeTeam NS

  • The very first Home Team e-mart.

Photo by Julia Yeo

There are also four ManCaves decked out with the latest entertainment gadgets and a private BBQ patio each.

Shanmugam further noted that the clubhouse has received about 500,000 visitors since its soft launch on Aug. 1, 2020, while membership sign ups and renewals increased significantly for people living in the north, between Oct. 2020 and Jan. 2021, compared to a year ago.

Part of a greater Clubhouse masterplan

Such a clubhouse, Shanmugam further explained, is the outcome of a Clubhouse Masterplan that began in 2016.

His brief to HomeTeam NS, he said, was that the HomeTeam NS Clubhouses must show how NSmen are valued.

In calling it an "ambitious plan", Shanmugam said, "They represent our effort to transform members' experience, enhance our value proposition and stay relevant to NSmen and their families."

As such, the development of the conception, design and building of the clubhouses was overseen by both professionals and NSmen volunteers working with an advsiory panel of industry experts.

The second next-generation clubhouse will be opened at the end of 2022 beside Bedok Reservoir, with facilities such as a water park with Singapore's longest indoor water slide, while the third clubhouse will be constructed at Tengah at a later, unspecified date.

NSmen can use HomeTeam NS gyms for IPT, FIT sessions

Come May 2021, HomeTeam national servicemen (NSmen) will be able to use HomeTeam NS gyms for their IPT sessions, as well as the NS Fitness Improvement Training (FIT) programme in June 2021.

Such sessions will be counted as IPT/FIT sessions for annual IPPT requirements.

This also applies to the Virtual Fitness Training (VFT) initiative — free fitness classes for NSmen, conducted by professional trainers over video livestream.

In addition, HomeTeam NS is working with Sport Singapore to allow NSmen to use ActiveSG gyms for fitness training.

He said, "With these initiatives, our hope is that it will become more convenient, more flexible for NSmen, and better support them to achieve their fitness."

Top photos by HomeTeam NS

 

