Back

New training programme for NSMen to launch in April 2021, will replace IPT & RT

The new programme is called NS FIT.

Syahindah Ishak | March 15, 2021, 03:15 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has announced a new training programme for Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) operationally-ready national servicemen (NSmen) who cannot pass their individual physical proficiency test (IPPT).

The new programme is called NS Fitness Improvement Training (FIT).

Launching in April 2021

NS FIT will launch in April 2021 and replace the IPPT preparatory training (IPT) and remedial training (RT) programmes.

Instead of attending IPT or RT, NSmen will now need to either pass IPPT, or complete the 10-session NS FIT programme (inclusive of one IPPT attempt).

According to MINDEF, NS FIT is introduced in collaboration with the Health Promotion Board (HPB) and Sport Singapore (SportSG).

It will allow NSMen to incorporate fitness and regular exercise into their lifestyles, and also streamline the criteria for NSmen to complete their annual fitness requirements.

NSmen will be able to register for NS FIT sessions through the NS portal from March 25 onwards, said MINDEF.

Conducted at 42 sites

NS FIT will be conducted at 42 sites.

Beyond that, it will be conducted at three ActiveSG gyms in the future, said MINDEF.

With more locations around Singapore, MINDEF explained that NS FIT will offer more convenience and flexibility for NSmen to stay active.

10 sessions lasting 65 to 75 minutes each

NS FIT will comprise 10 sessions, including one IPPT session.

Each session will last approximately 65 to 75 minutes.

Here are the different programmes under NS FIT:

The high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a new training that will be conducted at 29 locations.

The HIIT sessions are a form of metabolic circuit training that features short bursts of high-intensity exercises that build strength, endurance and aerobic fitness over time, said MINDEF.

Home Team to adopt NSMen from June 2021

According to MINDEF, the Home Team will adopt NS Fit for its NSmen from June 2021.

Home Team NSmen can look forward to using FIT training facilities at Home Team premises, HomeTeamNS Clubhouses and ActiveSG Gyms.

Top image via oursingaporearmy/FB.

Myanmar protesters deny burning Chinese factories, allege conspiracy by military

China has called on the Myanmar public to protest peacefully.

March 15, 2021, 03:36 PM

Parents of triplets left in the lurch as domestic helper quits after just 5 days out of exhaustion

The parents said they hired her to take care of the housework so they could care for the children.

March 15, 2021, 03:35 PM

Grab as many items in a basket for S$30 at Popular warehouse sale from Mar. 31 to April 4, 2021

Snag some good deals.

March 15, 2021, 03:33 PM

High levels of potentially cancer-causing toxins detected in Instant Satay Spices: SFA

The SFA is conducting investigations on other products.

March 15, 2021, 02:02 PM

Anwar says not his time to be PM yet, but can still happen

However, he would give up if he fails to become PM in the next general election.

March 15, 2021, 01:17 PM

Popular Japanese app Crabhouse forced to change its name

The app invited users into a virtual room and gave them fun facts about crabs.

March 15, 2021, 12:50 PM

Owlet in Seletar attempts to fly but crashes into a drain & gets stuck in net

Fortunately, Acres came to its rescue.

March 15, 2021, 12:40 PM

Up to 70% off on groceries & household items at Sin Ming warehouse sale on March 2021 weekends

By appointment only.

March 15, 2021, 11:10 AM

My daughter is in Primary 1 and I’ve never looked forward to the March Holidays until now

Time for a break.

March 15, 2021, 10:23 AM

Mediacorp actor James Seah nearly gave up on acting after his 'poor' mandarin led to few work opportunities

He's starring opposite Joanne Peh in his latest project.

March 15, 2021, 10:22 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.