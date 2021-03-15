New training programme for NSMen to launch in April 2021, will replace IPT & RT

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has announced a new training programme for Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) operationally-ready national servicemen (NSmen) who cannot pass their individual physical proficiency test (IPPT).

The new programme is called NS Fitness Improvement Training (FIT).

Launching in April 2021

NS FIT will launch in April 2021 and replace the IPPT preparatory training (IPT) and remedial training (RT) programmes.

Instead of attending IPT or RT, NSmen will now need to either pass IPPT, or complete the 10-session NS FIT programme (inclusive of one IPPT attempt).

According to MINDEF, NS FIT is introduced in collaboration with the Health Promotion Board (HPB) and Sport Singapore (SportSG).

It will allow NSMen to incorporate fitness and regular exercise into their lifestyles, and also streamline the criteria for NSmen to complete their annual fitness requirements.

NSmen will be able to register for NS FIT sessions through the NS portal from March 25 onwards, said MINDEF.

Conducted at 42 sites

NS FIT will be conducted at 42 sites.

Beyond that, it will be conducted at three ActiveSG gyms in the future, said MINDEF.

With more locations around Singapore, MINDEF explained that NS FIT will offer more convenience and flexibility for NSmen to stay active.

10 sessions lasting 65 to 75 minutes each

NS FIT will comprise 10 sessions, including one IPPT session.

Each session will last approximately 65 to 75 minutes.

Here are the different programmes under NS FIT:

The high-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a new training that will be conducted at 29 locations.

The HIIT sessions are a form of metabolic circuit training that features short bursts of high-intensity exercises that build strength, endurance and aerobic fitness over time, said MINDEF.

Home Team to adopt NSMen from June 2021

According to MINDEF, the Home Team will adopt NS Fit for its NSmen from June 2021.

Home Team NSmen can look forward to using FIT training facilities at Home Team premises, HomeTeamNS Clubhouses and ActiveSG Gyms.

