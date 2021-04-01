Back

Joe Biden says US is 13th in the world for infrastructure quality, same rankings put S'pore first

Biden wants to build back better, and move up the rankings.

Sulaiman Daud | April 01, 2021, 04:16 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Joe Biden recently gave his first full press conference as President of the United States, and gave an indirect shoutout to Singapore.

On March 25, Biden spoke to multiple reporters, discussing topics such as voting rights, immigration and the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

But he also emphasised America's infrastructure, hinting at an upcoming push to increase investment in that area.

America ranks 13th, Singapore ranks 1st

Biden said that America ranked thirteenth in the world for quality of infrastructure.

The president's Instagram account followed up and shared a graphic of the top 13 countries in the world, ranked by their infrastructure quality.

The U.S. is thirteenth, Japan is fifth, China is third, and none other than Singapore is first.

Image from POTUS Instagram page.

According to a Washington Post fact checker, Biden was referring to the World Economic Forum global infrastructure rankings.

The Forum's most recent rankings cover 2019, but did not release rankings in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2019, Singapore was not only ranked highest for infrastructure quality, it also beat the U.S. to take the top spot for the world's most competitive economy.

Biden later unveiled his ambitious American Jobs Plan, which is estimated to cost US$2 trillion. Biden proposes to raise the corporate tax rate to partly cover the cost.

The Plan aims to, among other things, fix roads and highways while ensuring clean drinking water, a reliable electric grid and high-speed broadband Internet access for all Americans.

Related story:

Top image from POTUS's Instagram account.

Pandamart order arrives with bugs & missing 11 of 18 items, customer's refund request denied twice

foodpanda has since told her that she will be refunded the full sum.

April 01, 2021, 10:46 PM

8 new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases, including 4 at Orchard Road area

Today's update.

April 01, 2021, 10:03 PM

Thundery showers with frequent lightning expected in S'pore on most days for first half of April 2021

Stay-home weather.

April 01, 2021, 08:25 PM

NCPC anti-scam hotline officer shares how S$6,000 full sum was successfully recovered after scam was reported

It all boils down to luck and speed.

April 01, 2021, 07:28 PM

Three Buns launches halal versions of classic burgers & new items like beef brisket, bread & butter fritters

Kids' set meal also available.

April 01, 2021, 07:05 PM

Man, 47, arrested for suspected involvement in stealing undergarments in Mountbatten

More than 60 undergarments were seized.

April 01, 2021, 06:32 PM

50% off highly rated Fairprice house brand items, including laundry liquid detergent & XO kaya in April 2021

Enjoy better quality at a better price.

April 01, 2021, 06:21 PM

Saudi Crown Prince voices country's support for China on Xinjiang

The same meeting also saw China voice its support for Saudi Arabia in Yemen.

April 01, 2021, 06:03 PM

58 years after S'pore last water rationing exercise, some might be taking clean water for granted

Fortunately, more youths are becoming eco-conscious. Like students from SMU Verts, who organised programmes to remind people of the importance of water saving.

April 01, 2021, 05:21 PM

Cow Play Cow Moo opening new outlet in Jurong Point soon

West side best side.

April 01, 2021, 04:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.