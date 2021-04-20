JJ Lin shares rare childhood photo of him on father's birthday

Singaporean Mandopop singer JJ Lin has gotten fans excited with this childhood photo taken with his father when he was a teen:

Lin, who turned 40 late March 2021, dedicated a post to his father on Apr. 20 to commemorate the latter's birthday.

In response, many fans and friends of Lin sent well wishes to the elder Lin.

The second photo shared in the post appears to be one taken more recently by the coast during the duo's cycling excursion.

Earlier this year, Lin had returned to Singapore for a short period to spend the Chinese New Year with his family.

And the love for music clearly runs in the genes.

Here's a video of Lin's father playing to the song covered by Lin:

Top image via JJ Lin's Instagram