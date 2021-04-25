Indonesia's missing submarine found, all 53 crew members dead

The Indonesian submarine which went missing on Apr. 21 has been found, and all crew members on board had died, said Indonesian authorities on Sunday (Apr. 25), reported Xinhua.

53 crew members dead, Indonesian authorities said

The wreckage of the missing Indonesian submarine were located on the sea floor off Bali Island.

53 crew members were on board the submarine.

The submarine was conducting a torpedo drill near the north of Bali on Wednesday (Apr. 21), but "failed to relay the results as expected".

Contact with the vessel was reportedly lost at 4:30am on Apr. 21.

Assistance in the search for the submarine and missing crew members was sought from Singapore and Australia.

In response to the calls for help by Indonesia, the Singapore Navy deployed the MV Swift Rescue on the afternoon of Apr. 21. The crew was accompanied by a medical team in the event that hyperbaric care is required.

The Indonesian Navy said on Apr. 22 that a possible blackout during the static dive could have caused the submarine to lose control, and emergency procedures could not be carried out.

The incident is believed to be the first major submarine disaster for Indonesia.

Top image via Wikipedia (for illustrative purposes).