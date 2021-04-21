Back

Indonesia seeking help from S'pore & Australia to look for missing submarine with 53 people on board

Situation is developing.

Jason Fan | April 21, 2021, 07:40 PM

Indonesia's navy is seeking help from Singapore and Australia to look for a missing submarine.

According to Reuters, there are 53 people on board the missing submarine, a German-made KRI Nanggala-402.

The submarine was last seen north of Bali

The submarine was conducting a torpedo drill near the north of Bali on Wednesday (Apr. 21), but "failed to relay the results as expected".

Indonesia military chief Hadi Tjahjanto told Reuters that a search is ongoing in the waters north of Bali, and that assistance in the search for the submarine and missing crew members had been sought from Singapore and Australia.

Contact with the vessel was reportedly lost at 4:30am on Apr. 21.

According to BBC, some reports claim that contact was lost after the submarine had been given clearance to dive into deeper waters.

Mothership has reached out to the Ministry of Defence for comments.

Top image via Wikipedia (for illustrative purposes).

