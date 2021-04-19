Felicia Chin should have been in the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes

Now, we're not saying that the other names didn't deserve to win. We're saying that Felicia Chin should also be on the list.

Back to the point we are trying to make.

Felicia Chin, largely considered an A-lister in the local entertainment scene, surprisingly did not clinch any awards for Star Awards 2021.

Not Best Actress, which she was nominated for for her role in "A Jungle Survivor".

Not even as one of the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes, where many were rooting for her to be called on stage.

For context, here are the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes:

Jesseca Liu

Rebecca Lim

Yvonne Lim

Paige Chua

Jin Yinji

Ya Hui

Hong Ling (first time)

Ann Kok

Carrie Wong

Bonnie Loo (first time)

And here are the 30 nominees competing for a spot:

Decently strong competition, with a mix of veterans and newbies. But 36-year-old Chin, with her experience and portfolio, should have been able to hold her own among the nominees.

However, for those watching the awards ceremony, Chin's absence was very much felt.

Not a question of popularity

Chin is popular enough to be invited to Quan Yifeng's talkshow "Hear U Out", one of Mediacorp's recent programmes that has generated sufficient buzz among the Singaporean audience.

The show dives deep into the personal lives of its guests, and we take it that being invited means that at some level, enough people want to hear you spill.

Other guests on the show include Chen Hanwei, Fiona Xie, Ann Kok, Jeanette Aw, Fann Wong, and Elvin Ng, to name a few.

Not a question of inactivity

In 2019 and 2020, Chin starred in a total of four series, with pretty major roles in all of them.

Did she offend anyone?

We don't know, but we don't think so. At least, we hope not.

A former producer at Mediacorp who has worked with Chin previously told us that the actress is "quite humble, doesn't complain, and respects the people behind the scenes."

In fact, when the same producer was once sick on set in Malaysia and went back to his/her room earlier, Chin bought herbal tea and delivered it to said producer's room.

Aww.

In another Instagram post, Chin thanked everyone who had worked with her on "A Jungle Survivor".

Ouch

Fans and Channel 8 viewers were left on the edge of their seats as Taiwanese host Ella Chen cheerfully traipsed down the list of winners, with each name reducing Chin's odds of winning.

Almost cruelly, the camera pans to Chin multiple times when Chen was down to the last three actresses, though Chin gamely smiles and applauds as her colleagues prepare to receive their shiny trophies.

Right before the last name was announced:

After the last name was announced:

It's *as if* the camera person knew that Chin was a hot favourite that had been gently trimmed from the list. Hmmmm.

Support from other artistes

In post-ceremony interviews with the media, a number of other artistes have also expressed their support for Chin.

Dennis Chew, in particular, observed that Chin took the loss well and smiled though it.

"That's the entertainment industry for you," Chew added.

Pierre Png and Zheng Geping said it was a "pity" that Chin didn't make it into the Top 10, while Paige Chua, who was rooting for Chin, felt disappointed on her behalf.

But Chin has plenty of chances to try again, and the work for next year starts now.

Related stories

Top image via Mediacorp