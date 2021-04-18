Star Awards 2021 round-up: Who won what

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Star Awards has returned for 2021 after skipping its 2020 edition, due to Covid-19.
If you've missed any part of the shebang (or the whole thing, for that matter), here's a quick look at the winners for the night.
Taking the trophy home
Best Newcomer
Zhang Zetong
Young Talent Award
Goh Wee Ann
Best Short-Form Drama Serial
Beijing to Moscow
Best Short-form entertainment programme
Hear U Out
Evergreen Artiste Award
Jin Yinji
Best Supporting Actor
Bryan Wong
Best Supporting Actress
Kym Ng
Best Infotainment Programme
Fixer 3 (Xian Ren 3)
Best Entertainment Special Programme
Star Awards 2019
Best Entertainment Programme
King of Culinary
Best Programme Host
Quan Yifeng
Best Radio Programme
Love 97.2 FM Yu Jian Huang Cong
All-Time Favourite Award
Dasmond Koh
(This award is given to an artiste who has won the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes or Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award for 10 times.)
Best Actor
Qi Yuwu
Best Actress
Zoe Tay
Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes
- Jesseca Liu
- Rebecca Lim
- Yvonne Lim
- Paige Chua
- Jin Yinji
- Ya Hui
- Hong Ling (first time)
- Ann Kok
- Carrie Wong
- Bonnie Loo (first time)
Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes
- Romeo Tan
- Shaun Chen
- Chen Shucheng
- Pierre Png
- Pornsak
- Desmond Tan
- Marcus Chin (first time)
- Dennis Chew
- Guo Liang
- Zheng Geping
Top image via Mediacorp
