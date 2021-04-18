Back

Star Awards 2021 round-up: Who won what

Summary.

Mandy How | April 18, 2021, 10:43 PM

Star Awards has returned for 2021 after skipping its 2020 edition, due to Covid-19.

If you've missed any part of the shebang (or the whole thing, for that matter), here's a quick look at the winners for the night.

Taking the trophy home

Best Newcomer

Zhang Zetong

Young Talent Award

Goh Wee Ann

Photo via Mediacorp

Best Short-Form Drama Serial

Beijing to Moscow

Best Short-form entertainment programme

Hear U Out

Evergreen Artiste Award

Jin Yinji

Photo via Mediacorp

Best Supporting Actor

Bryan Wong

Best Supporting Actress

Kym Ng

Photo via Mediacorp

Best Infotainment Programme

Fixer 3 (Xian Ren 3)

Best Entertainment Special Programme

Star Awards 2019

Best Entertainment Programme 

King of Culinary

Best Programme Host

Quan Yifeng

Photo via Mediacorp

Best Radio Programme

Love 97.2 FM Yu Jian Huang Cong

All-Time Favourite Award 

Dasmond Koh

(This award is given to an artiste who has won the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes or Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award for 10 times.)

Best Actor

Qi Yuwu

Photo via Mediacorp

Best Actress

Zoe Tay

Photo via Mediacorp

Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes

  • Jesseca Liu

  • Rebecca Lim

  • Yvonne Lim

  • Paige Chua

  • Jin Yinji

  • Ya Hui

  • Hong Ling (first time)

  • Ann Kok

  • Carrie Wong

  • Bonnie Loo (first time)

Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes

  • Romeo Tan

  • Shaun Chen

  • Chen Shucheng

  • Pierre Png

  • Pornsak

  • Desmond Tan

  • Marcus Chin (first time)

  • Dennis Chew

  • Guo Liang

  • Zheng Geping

Top image via Mediacorp

