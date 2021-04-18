Star Awards 2021 round-up: Who won what

Star Awards has returned for 2021 after skipping its 2020 edition, due to Covid-19.

If you've missed any part of the shebang (or the whole thing, for that matter), here's a quick look at the winners for the night.

Taking the trophy home

Best Newcomer

Zhang Zetong

Young Talent Award

Goh Wee Ann

Best Short-Form Drama Serial

Beijing to Moscow

Best Short-form entertainment programme

Hear U Out

Evergreen Artiste Award

Jin Yinji

Best Supporting Actor

Bryan Wong

Best Supporting Actress

Kym Ng

Best Infotainment Programme

Fixer 3 (Xian Ren 3)

Best Entertainment Special Programme

Star Awards 2019

Best Entertainment Programme

King of Culinary

Best Programme Host

Quan Yifeng

Best Radio Programme

Love 97.2 FM Yu Jian Huang Cong

All-Time Favourite Award

Dasmond Koh

(This award is given to an artiste who has won the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes or Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award for 10 times.)

Best Actor

Qi Yuwu

Best Actress

Zoe Tay

Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes

Jesseca Liu

Rebecca Lim

Yvonne Lim

Paige Chua

Jin Yinji

Ya Hui

Hong Ling (first time)

Ann Kok

Carrie Wong

Bonnie Loo (first time)

Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes

Romeo Tan

Shaun Chen

Chen Shucheng

Pierre Png

Pornsak

Desmond Tan

Marcus Chin (first time)

Dennis Chew

Guo Liang

Zheng Geping

