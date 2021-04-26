Limited-edition Mickey Mouse fans & air fryers available for pre-order now

You can now get household appliances decked out in the iconic Mickey and Minnie colours -- black top and red bottom with white polka dots.

Mayer has launched its new Disney Heritage Collection today (Apr. 26) that is exclusive to Singapore and Malaysia.

The collection consists of three products -- air fryers, rechargeable fans, and high velocity fans.

They will be available for pre-order on Mayer's website and showrooms from Apr. 26 and on Mayer Official stores on marketplace platforms from May 9, while stocks last.

Air fryers

With its convenience and versatility to prepare a range of ingredients, it is no wonder air fryers are arguably one of the trendiest kitchen appliances in the market now.

The Disney x Mayer air fryer (S$98) comes with adorable golden mouse ears above the top most dial timer, with a bow to differentiate Minnie from Mickey.

Features include:

30-minute timer

Temperature range between 80 to 200 degree Celsius

Removable basket tray

Automatic cut-off switch

Over-heating protection

Power and heating light indicator

Cool touch handle and non-slip feet

Rechargeable fans

Many of us have turned to hiking as a weekend hobby to alleviate the cabin fever during this pandemic.

Pick up this pocket-sized Disney x Mayer USB rechargeable fan to beat the tropical heat as you trek through the greenery.

Available as a bundle of two for S$34.90, each rechargeable fan boasts:

Battery capacity of 800mAh Lithium Polymer

Battery charging time of three hours

Usage time of three and a half hours on low, two hours on mid, and one and a half hours on high

High velocity fans

Suitable for both home and office (or home office), you can always enjoy a cool breeze with the Disney x Mayer 7-inch High Velocity Fan.

Instead of the Mayer logo, the faces of Mickey and Minnie adorn the centre of the fans for each design respectively.

Selling in a bundle of two for S$128, each high velocity fan comes with:

Three speed selection

Left and right auto-oscillation at 60 degrees

Adjustable tilt-head vertically up to 90 degrees

Detachable front guard for easy cleaning

Back handle for easy carry

Top images by Mayer.