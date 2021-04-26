Back

Limited-edition Mickey Mouse fans & air fryers available for pre-order now

The not-so-hidden Mickey.

Karen Lui | April 26, 2021, 03:34 PM

You can now get household appliances decked out in the iconic Mickey and Minnie colours -- black top and red bottom with white polka dots.

Mayer has launched its new Disney Heritage Collection today (Apr. 26) that is exclusive to Singapore and Malaysia.

The collection consists of three products -- air fryers, rechargeable fans, and high velocity fans.

They will be available for pre-order on Mayer's website and showrooms from Apr. 26 and on Mayer Official stores on marketplace platforms from May 9, while stocks last.

Air fryers

With its convenience and versatility to prepare a range of ingredients, it is no wonder air fryers are arguably one of the trendiest kitchen appliances in the market now.

The Disney x Mayer air fryer (S$98) comes with adorable golden mouse ears above the top most dial timer, with a bow to differentiate Minnie from Mickey.

Mickey Mouse (left) and Minnie Mouse (right) designs. Images by Mayer.

Features include:

  • 30-minute timer

  • Temperature range between 80 to 200 degree Celsius

  • Removable basket tray

  • Automatic cut-off switch

  • Over-heating protection

  • Power and heating light indicator

  • Cool touch handle and non-slip feet

Rechargeable fans

Many of us have turned to hiking as a weekend hobby to alleviate the cabin fever during this pandemic.

Pick up this pocket-sized Disney x Mayer USB rechargeable fan to beat the tropical heat as you trek through the greenery.

Mickey Mouse (left) and Minnie Mouse (right) designs. Images by Mayer.

Available as a bundle of two for S$34.90, each rechargeable fan boasts: 

  • Battery capacity of 800mAh Lithium Polymer

  • Battery charging time of three hours

  • Usage time of three and a half hours on low, two hours on mid, and one and a half hours on high

High velocity fans

Suitable for both home and office (or home office), you can always enjoy a cool breeze with the Disney x Mayer 7-inch High Velocity Fan.

Instead of the Mayer logo, the faces of Mickey and Minnie adorn the centre of the fans for each design respectively.

Mickey Mouse (left) and Minnie Mouse (right) designs. Images by Mayer.

Selling in a bundle of two for S$128, each high velocity fan comes with:

  • Three speed selection

  • Left and right auto-oscillation at 60 degrees

  • Adjustable tilt-head vertically up to 90 degrees

  • Detachable front guard for easy cleaning

  • Back handle for easy carry

Top images by Mayer.

