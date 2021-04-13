Back

Dasmond Koh publicly calls for Elvin Ng to explain an 'incident' while filming with Angel Lim in 2018

The plot thickens.

Karen Lui | April 13, 2021, 04:49 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Local actor Elvin Ng revealed on a Singapore talk show last week that he was bullied by Taiwanese actor Patrick Lee before when they worked together.

Subsequently, Singaporean host Danny Yeo shared his own unpleasant experience of working with Taiwanese actor Patrick Lee.

And now, adding to the ongoing drama, someone else has spoken up

Local host Dasmond Koh has publicly called for Ng to clarify an incident when he was filming with local actress Angel Lim.

Tagged Ng directly

On Monday, Apr. 12, local host Dasmond Koh shared what he heard about Lee in a post on Facebook and Instagram.

Image from Dasmond Koh's Facebook.

In his post, Koh brought up an "unpleasant filming experience" between Lee and actor Xu Bin that allegedly took place in Malaysia.

He added that they eventually let go of the issue.

Koh also took the chance to apologise for his ignorance that may have potentially hurt others in the past, saying: "We have all been through times of ignorance, perhaps our ignorance may have affected others in the past."

The host then proceeded to tag Ng, and asked him to clarify what happened during the time when Ng filmed the 2018 Channel 8 television series "Heart to Heart" with co-star Angel Lim.

https://www.instagram.com/linxi_angel/

Koh is the co-founder of NoonTalk Media that manages artistes like himself, Xu, and Lim.

Only heard one side of the story

In an interview with Lianhe Wanbao that was published on Apr. 12, Koh was asked if he was insinuating that Ng had bullied Lim during the filming.

Koh emphasised that he does not know if what happened during the filming of "Heart to Heart" is considered "bullying" as he has only heard one side of the story.

"Seeing what is happening around him recently (in reference to Ng's issue with Lee), I only wanted to ask him what happened at that time of filming," he said.

Clarified that he's not doing this for clout

Despite Wanbao's repeated probing, he refused to disclose details regarding Lim's filming experience.

He said, "I'm not certain who's right and who's wrong. It may be a misunderstanding. It is also possible that Lim's mindset was not mature at that time. We can look into the matter, if it was Lim's fault, I am willing to apologise on her behalf."

Koh added that the alleged bullying incident between Ng and Lee has drawn the entertainment industry's attention to the issue of "bullying". He also said he brought up Lim's incident in the first place as he hoped that more "positivity" can be spread in this industry, and that they can clarify any misunderstandings.

He reiterated that the last thing he hoped for was for others to think he was doing this for clout.

"Heart to Heart" filming experience

When Ng filmed "Heart to Heart" with Lim in 2018, the actress was only 21 years old.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 林汐 Angel Lim (@linxi_angel)

During the press conference held in December 2018, Ng was asked if he felt stressed working with a younger actress.

The actor replied, "No, because the acting was natural and comfortable and we co-operated very well. However, I noticed that the actresses I've been working with are getting younger."

Regarding communication issues, Ng said it was alright and added, "I'm sure those born in the 90s have their own views."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 林汐 Angel Lim (@linxi_angel)

Lim had thanked Ng in September 2018.

When asked if she felt any pressure filming as a newcomer, Lim said, "A little because my Mandarin is not good. Fortunately, my co-stars Elvin and Xiang Yun will guide me along, they are very good seniors."

Ng's and Lim's posts

Within the same day, Ng shared the following cryptic post on his Instagram and Facebook profiles, without addressing Koh's post directly.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ELVIN NG 黄俊雄 (@elvinngchoonsiong)

In response to queries by 8 Days, Ng's manager from The Celebrity Agency, Ada Koh, said: "We are in conversation with NoonTalk and are finding out more. After all, it’s been more than three years. The best way forward is for both artistes involved to have a private constructive dialogue."

Shortly after Ng's post, Lim also shared the following post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 林汐 Angel Lim (@linxi_angel)

Like Ng, she did not address the situation involving Koh's and Ng's posts directly, choosing to talk instead about perseverance.

Netizens' comments

Netizens remained divided about Koh's decision to publicly call out Ng on social media.

Some questioned Koh's motives of adding to the feud between Ng and Lee.

"I personally don't think you should tag Elvin Ng. If you have any issues, both of you can clarify privately... Wrong timing to say too. My opinion."

"Frankly, I roughly know who your artistes are. But nobody quite knows who this 'Angel' is... You're finally here to help her! Good! I'll give you a like".

Others came to Koh's defence and believed what he did was justified.

"Why are the comments so twisted? He didn't say Elvin bullied anyone, perhaps Elvin knows about some insider information? Why are you all saying Desmond[sic] is not good? You are all very weird."

At least one netizen was concerned about Lim.

"What happened! Is Lin Xi okay?"

Top images by @linxi_angel on Instagram.

Alleged inappropriate behaviour between adult altar server & children aged 11-16 in S'pore but no police report made

Parents of those involved did not go to the police.

April 13, 2021, 05:23 PM

S'pore police warns of scams targeting personnel from parcel & food delivery companies

Beware.

April 13, 2021, 04:52 PM

200 found full-time jobs during SGUnited traineeships, attachments. Programmes extended till 2022.

Another 15,000 traineeship positions will be made available.

April 13, 2021, 04:48 PM

Car on S'pore road thrown into air, tyres blown after gas pipe cover pops off underneath it

Mini explosion.

April 13, 2021, 04:45 PM

Japan to start releasing 1 million tonnes of contaminated Fukushima water into sea in 2 years

The entire disposal process will take 30 years.

April 13, 2021, 04:04 PM

Yishun HDB flat constant target of food delivery pranks, rider warns he's 12th person sent there

Sign on door informs riders they have also been pranked.

April 13, 2021, 03:55 PM

Protests erupt in US after police shoot 20-year-old African American at traffic stop

The police officer has been placed on administrative leave.

April 13, 2021, 03:49 PM

14 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 13, all imported

The full update will be released this evening.

April 13, 2021, 03:38 PM

Indonesia says it's satisfied with effectiveness of Chinese vaccines, will continue using them

Clinical trials within the country indicated a 65 per cent efficacy rate, which is higher than WHO's requirement of 50 per cent.

April 13, 2021, 03:27 PM

Vaccinations not compulsory for Hong Kong travellers to S'pore in travel bubble: Carrie Lam

HK Commerce Secretary Edward Yau previously mentioned a proposal for vaccination for HK residents travelling overseas.

April 13, 2021, 03:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.