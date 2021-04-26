19-year-old S'porean student who tested negative during SHN among new Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 45 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Monday (Apr. 26).

This brings the total number of cases to 61,051.

1 community case

There is one case in the community today, who is currently unlinked.

Case 62439 is a 19 year-old female Singaporean who is a student in the UK, and had been in the UK from Sep. 11 to Dec. 1, 2020.

She reported that she developed Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) symptoms in September in the UK but had not been tested for Covid-19.

She returned to Singapore on Dec. 1, and served SHN at a dedicated facility until Dec. 14.

Her test taken on Dec. 11 during SHN was negative for Covid-19.

She is asymptomatic, and was detected when she took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Apr. 23 in preparation for her trip back to the UK.

Her test result came back positive the next day, and she was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in an ambulance.

Her Ct value was very high, which is indicative of a low viral load, and her serology test result has come back positive.

She could be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA from a past infection which are no longer transmissible and infective to others, but given that MOH is not able to definitively conclude when she had been infected, the ministry will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure.

1 dormitory case

There is one case residing in a dormitory today who is currently unlinked.

Case 62440 is a 35 year-old male Bangladesh national who is a Work Permit holder.

He works as a construction worker employed by Jenta Decoration Contractor but does not typically interact with clients.

He resides at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory (2 Woodlands Sector 2), but in a different block from Cases 62181 and 62225 and had not interacted with them.

He was in Bangladesh from Feb. 17 to Dec. 21, 2020, and served SHN at a dedicated facility from Dec. 21, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021.

His swab taken on Jan. 1 during SHN was negative for Covid-19.

His tests from RRT — the last being on Apr. 20 — were also negative for Covid-19 infection.

As part of the precautionary measures taken following the detection of Case 62181, Case 62440 was placed on quarantine on Apr. 22.

He is asymptomatic, but was tested for Covid-19 on Apr. 23 during quarantine to determine his status. His test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection and he was conveyed in an ambulance to NCID.

Another test conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory on Apr. 25 was negative for Covid-19 infection.

His Ct value was very high, and his serology test result has also come back positive, said MOH.

Based on his travel history, he was likely to have been infected while he was overseas, and is shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective to others.

MOH said that it will still take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure.

43 imported cases

Amongst the 43 imported cases,

Eight (Cases 62457, 62467, 62468, 62469, 62470, 62474, 62477 and 62483) are Singaporeans and five (Cases 62447, 62471, 62472, 62473 and 62476) are Singapore Permanent Residents who have returned from India and Indonesia.

Four (Cases 62433, 62448, 62459 and 62460) are Dependant's Pass holders who arrived from India and Nepal.

Three (Cases 62478, 62479 and 62484) are Student's pass holders who arrived from India.

Six (Cases 62458, 62465, 62466, 62475, 62480 and 62481) are Work Pass holders who arrived from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

Eight (Cases 62429, 62430, 62431, 62432, 62434, 62435, 62438 and 62462) are Work Permit holders who arrived from India and Malaysia.

One (Case 62441) is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Bangladesh. She was already receiving medical care in Singapore and had returned for further treatment.

Eight (Cases 62449, 62450, 62451, 62452, 62453, 62454, 62455 and 62456) are Special Pass holders who are sea crew. They arrived from Indonesia on a vessel, and were tested onboard without disembarking.

Here'a a breakdown of the cases:

All of the cases had already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

20 cases discharged

20 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Here are more local Covid-19 statistics:

60,682 have fully recovered and have been discharged.

109 cases are still in the hospital, none is in the intensive care unit.

230 are isolated at community facilities.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

No new locations were added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

