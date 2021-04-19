'It’s ok, don't be disheartened': Chantalle Ng cheers supporters on after leaving empty handed from Star Awards 2021

The Star Awards took place on Apr. 18 at Changi Airport Terminal 4 (T4) and Jewel Changi Airport.

Rising star Chantalle Ng, 25, was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress and Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes category.

Her popularity soars after her successful portrayal of a Vietnamese bride called "Fang Cao" in a recent drama "My Star Bride".

While one would expect Ng to be among the top 10 most popular female artistes, she went home empty-handed by the time the night was over.

Did not want supporters to be disappointed

Despite this, Ng said in an interview with 8 Days that she was feeling "okay" and "completely fine", and is the type to "bounce back very quickly".

In fact, she feels that she is already a winner with the support she received, she revealed in an Instagram post after the award ceremony.

Ng also said that her main concern was that her supporters, including her make-up artist, managers and fans who sent her screenshots of their votes, were more disappointed than she was.

She added that that she did not want an award for herself but she wanted to win to bring honour to her supporters.

Ng told 8 Days that she had even had her thank you speech prepared.

Had a feeling she wouldn't go on stage by the time the fifth name was announced

Ng also admitted that she had a feeling that she would not be going on stage when the fifth name was revealed for the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes, 8 Days reported.

Towards the end of the Top 10 results, she turned to her "My Star Bride" co-star Xu Bin in hopes that he would clinch Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes.

Unfortunately, he did not win the award either.

At the end of the ceremony, they took a welfie to thank their fans.

In response to the post, many fans left encouraging messages to cheer them on, saying that they will definitely win an award next year.

Lin Meijiao encouraged her to try again

Needless to say, one of Ng's biggest supporters would be her mother, veteran actress Lin Meijiao.

Ng said that Lin would have been the happiest person if she had won an award.

After the award ceremony, Lin encouraged her to try again and reminded her that this is only her first year, Ng told 8 Days.

On Apr. 19, Lin also wrote a post on Instagram to thank supporters who had voted and sent words of encouragement for Ng and Xu. Xu acted as Lin's son in "My Star Bride".

Lin said that while the two of them did not get any award last night, they have won the hearts of the viewers.

Top photos via Mediacorp