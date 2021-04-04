Adorable fluffy baby Barred Eagle-Owl spotted at Rifle Range Link

Nature photography enthusiast Alvin Tan was searching for an adult Barred Eagle-Owl after numerous failed attempts to do so.

Spotted rare owl in the open

He took several snapshots of the rare owls, which he posted to the Nature Society (Singapore) Facebook group.

Speaking to Mothership, Tan had attempted to find the owl during his early morning walks, but had no luck.

Occasional sightings of the owl have been reported earlier this year, but Tan noted that they tend to not be seen out in the open, so it is rather rare to spot them in the day time.

On the morning of Apr. 4, Tan got lucky.

Around 8am, he met two friendly birders who pointed out the juvenile and adult Barred Eagle-Owl, perched on a tree.

However, Tan saw the adult chased away deeper into the jungle by the territorial songbird known as a Drongo.

"Those Drongo are quite territorial birds and didn’t like the owl perching on their tree," Tan said.

Barred eagle-owls are often nocturnal.

At about 45cm in height, the barred eagle-owl (Budo sumatranus) is one of the largest owls found in Singapore.

You can recognise one through their big dark eyes and long ear tufts.

Top image via Alvin Tan's Facebook post