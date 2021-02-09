Barred eagle-owl with penetrating gaze at Rifle Range intrigues S'poreans

Facebook users fawned over the recent sighting of a Barred eagle-owl along Rifle Range Link.

The amazingly close-up photos, snapped by one CY Tan on Feb. 7, showed the bird perched on a branch.

Tan told Mothership that the eagle-owl was first spotted by another birdwatcher, Francis Yap.

Striking eyes

It was perched pretty high up, around three to four storeys high on the tree.

In the photo, the eagle-owl can be seen observing the birdwatchers below it curiously.

What's most distinctive about this species, which can be found in various parts of Southeast Asia, is the darker streaks on the chest (thus the name "barred"), and the large ear tufts on either side of its face.

The pitch-black eyes also draw you in.

Tan managed to capture the moment where it closed its eyes briefly, making it look as if it were asleep.

Barred eagle-owls feed on insects and small prey like rodents and birds, but have been known to prey on macaques as well.

Rare to be seen in the day

The photos have intrigued quite a few people, with users in the Nature Society Singapore Facebook group commenting on the bird's striking eyes.

One user added that it looked similar to the popular American electronic toy Furby.

This is a Furby, for context:

This sighting was a particular treat for Tan and other birdwatchers, as barred eagle-owls are often nocturnal.

As such, they are seldom seen in the day or in the open.

He shared that previous sightings near the Singapore Quarry were hard to photograph as the eagle-owl only appeared in the evening.

Here's a previous photo of a barred eagle-owl juvenile Tan took.

Nice.

Top photos by CY Tan