Winter Soldier drinks Tiger Beer

Major product placement.

Belmont Lay | March 21, 2021, 02:47 AM

The Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes, is seen drinking Tiger Beer in the first episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier that premiered on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.

Besides the bottle in hand, a total of three bottles of Tiger beer can be seen on the table before him.

The context

The character, played by Sebastian Stan, is hanging out at a Japanese bar on a date with the restaurant's waitress.

The short scene is a major coup for Tiger beer, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe gave a nod to the homegrown Singapore brand.

The Singapore connection

The product placement might appear out of the blue, but there exists a Singapore connection.

Much of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier story supposedly takes place in Madripoor.

This is the flag of Madripoor:

via.

Madripoor, a fictional South-East Asian country, is based on Singapore.

It is the first mention of Madripoor in the series.

Photos via Disney+

