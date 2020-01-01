New Marvel TV series features island called ‘Madripoor’ inspired by S’pore

It seems like Marvel’s newest television show, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, might feature a fictitious location inspired by Singapore.

On Dec. 3, 2019, Twitter user Luke Hatcher tweeted this image showing the set of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier:

Is that what’s at Wimblish tonight? I kept looking up from my desk at work to see this table covered with… squid? pic.twitter.com/cPy0QF1ksp — Luke Hatcher (@lukeman) December 4, 2019

If you look closely, you might spot a crest composed of elements very similar to those found on the Singapore flag.

This is the flag of Madripoor:

According to this Marvel database, Madripoor is actually a Southeast Asian island located in the southern portion of the Strait of Malacca.

And while this database states that the island of Madripoor lies southwest of Singapore (meaning they cannot be the same place), there are a number of similarities between both island states.

For starters, Madripoor has a history of piracy.

Singapore too, has had some brushes with pirates in the past.

Geek Culture also pointed out that the Madripoor Pearl, a luxury hotel on the island, bears a startling resemblance to Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands.

Madripoor, like Singapore, is also known to be quite multicultural.

The languages spoken in the island state include English, Cantonese Chinese, French, and “other Asian languages”, according to the Marvel database.

Apart from these, Madripoor seems to be quite different from Singapore.

Madripoor is divided into a very wealthy enclave, called Hightown, and the the impoverish, crime-ridden Lowtown, leading to high social inequality, which some might say is a problem that Singapore faces.

Madripoor is also known to be lawless and faces massive corruption.

Because it does not conform with international standards, criminals use it as a haven to hide in.

To find out more about Madripoor, you can check out this Marvel fandom database.

Top images via Marvl Fandom database.