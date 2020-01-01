fbpx

New Marvel TV series features island called ‘Madripoor’ inspired by S’pore

Pretty cool.

Joshua Lee | January 3, 08:11 am

It seems like Marvel’s newest television show, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, might feature a fictitious location inspired by Singapore.

On Dec. 3, 2019, Twitter user Luke Hatcher tweeted this image showing the set of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier:

If you can’t see the embedded post, here’s the image:

Luke Hatcher/Twitter.

If you look closely, you might spot a crest composed of elements very similar to those found on the Singapore flag.

This is the flag of Madripoor:

via.

According to this Marvel database, Madripoor is actually a Southeast Asian island located in the southern portion of the Strait of Malacca.

And while this database states that the island of Madripoor lies southwest of Singapore (meaning they cannot be the same place), there are a number of similarities between both island states.

For starters, Madripoor has a history of piracy.

Singapore too, has had some brushes with pirates in the past.

Geek Culture also pointed out that the Madripoor Pearl, a luxury hotel on the island, bears a startling resemblance to Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands.

The Madripoor Pearl as seen in Hawkeye v4 #4 in 2012. via Geek Culture.

Madripoor, like Singapore, is also known to be quite multicultural.

The languages spoken in the island state include English, Cantonese Chinese, French, and “other Asian languages”, according to the Marvel database.

Apart from these, Madripoor seems to be quite different from Singapore.

Madripoor is divided into a very wealthy enclave, called Hightown, and the the impoverish, crime-ridden Lowtown, leading to high social inequality, which some might say is a problem that Singapore faces.

Madripoor is also known to be lawless and faces massive corruption.

Because it does not conform with international standards, criminals use it as a haven to hide in.

Madripoor. via Marvel Fandom.

To find out more about Madripoor, you can check out this Marvel fandom database.

Top images via Marvl Fandom database. 

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

