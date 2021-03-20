Back

Indian man says his version of 'Count On Me India' inspired by 'You Are My Sunshine'

Keeps getting better.

Belmont Lay | March 20, 2021, 03:08 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Joseph Conrad Mendoza, the Indian man credited for writing a song, We Can Achieve, that sounds exactly like Count On Me Singapore, has gone on record to say he was inspired by the You Are My Sunshine country song to write his piece.

Mendoza, 58, a social worker and teacher in India, was speaking to CNA over video when he made this fresh claim.

This issue, regarding the likely plagiarism of a song that many Singaporeans love and want to protect as their own since 1986, has become a dispute over copyright infringement between Singapore and one person in India.

Mendoza had said previously that he was not even aware of Count On Me Singapore until a few days ago, when he was accused of plagiarism of a Singapore patriotic song.

What Mendoza told CNA

In a snippet of a March 18 video interview that CNA conducted with Mendoza, the Indian man explained that he derived his We Can Achieve tune by improvising on another well-known song, You Are My Sunshine, which was written in 1939.

Mendoza said in the interview: "Funny, I was teaching the song, You Are My Sunshine."

He proceeded to sing the tune on video: "You are my sunshine..."

He then continued: "And our whole thing was a vision for children to build confidence. And then the idea for the first part of the song came in from there."

This explanation was followed by him singing the You Are My Sunshine tune, before improvising and transitioning into the tune of the first verse of Count On Me Singapore.

"And I was singing because I was a trumpet player, and I was singing, we put in some words together," he said.

You can watch how he did it here:

Hugh Harrison responds

CNA also managed to interview Hugh Harrison, the Canadian who has long been awarded songwriting credits for Count On Me Singapore.

Harrison, who appeared baffled and miffed at the same time in the video, said during the interview: "It's insulting to me that out of all the compositions in my life, that this one I will choose, somehow, magically, find out about it in 1986 before the internet in one day when I flew from Hong Kong to Singapore."

"Like I would have magically heard his tune and written it down quickly note for note. Imagine how I could have possibly done that."

Mendoza cannot explain similarities, says these are "very common things"

The interview with Mendoza also showed him failing to explain on video why he thinks Count On Me Singapore and We Can Achieve sound so similar.

His view, he said, is that he cannot explain, but coincidences do happen.

Mendoza said: "It's very close, it's nearly the same. I really just have no words to say. But these are very common things we use in English."

Willing to take down songs

However, Mendoza has offered to remove his song from public platforms, as he said he would be willing to do so if it appeases everyone.

A copyright lawyer that CNA interviewed said there is a strong case of copyright infringement, unless both parties can prove that they created the work independently.

The lawyer noted that Harrison can pull out notes and metadata of his composition, such as the date of the recording or the composition notes, and use it as evidence of his input in the work's creation.

Mendoza, on the other hand, can make his case by getting to court the orphans he claimed he taught to sing the song, and for them to say that they were taught the song as it is back in 1983.

If Mendoza continues to stick to his claim that he is the original composer of the tune, it means he was 20 years when he had written the song.

Man dies after accident with bus at Loyang Ave & Pasir Ris Drive 1 junction

The man was trapped under the bus.

March 20, 2021, 02:01 AM

No new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 19

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,167.

March 19, 2021, 11:15 PM

World Water Day: S’pore buildings to light up in blue, discounts & promotions at over 50 retail outlets in Mar. 2021

#GoBlue4SG and make every drop count.

March 19, 2021, 06:59 PM

Grab driver decorates car with plants & fairy lights, provides passengers with sweets & charger

So cool.

March 19, 2021, 06:56 PM

S'pore using camera mounted on vehicle driven by 1 person to spot parking offences

Spotting offenders will fewer manpower.

March 19, 2021, 06:55 PM

BTS & Blackpink treated like 'slaves' & forced to lead 'miserable lives': North Korean website

It also alleged that female artistes are forced to sexually please politicians and businessmen.

March 19, 2021, 06:46 PM

China says US is not qualified to say it wants to speak to China from 'a position of strength'

The two countries traded fiery barbs in the first high-level meeting since Biden took office.

March 19, 2021, 06:37 PM

S'porean man forced a 13-year-old girl to drink vodka, raped her for 2 hours at Kallang park

The girl struggled throughout the incident but was unable to get away due to the size of her attacker who repeatedly pressed her down.

March 19, 2021, 06:32 PM

Retired actor Thomas Ong used to live in his car, showered at 'cheap country club' for 4 months

Ong has since retired from showbiz.

March 19, 2021, 06:18 PM

There’s still no gender equality at many S’pore workplaces: What I learnt from an online dialogue with over 70 young S’poreans

We can continue to improve.

March 19, 2021, 04:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.