Terence Cao charged in court for breaching Covid-19 rules in Oct. 2020 birthday party

Mediacorp actor Terence Cao has been charged in court on Mar. 2 for breaching Covid-19 regulations in Oct. 2020.

53-year-old Cao had allowed 12 individuals who were not from his household to enter his home at Daisy Road, according to court documents seen by Mothership.

The occasion, reported to be fellow actor's Jeffrey Xu's birthday celebration, lasted from 9pm on Oct. 2 to to 1am on Oct. 3.

One of Cao's guests, 50-year-old Lance Lim Chee Keong, has also been charged with gathering with 12 other individuals who were not from the same household.

According to CNA, Lim knowingly broke Covid-19 rules by inviting three of the visitors to the party, even though he was aware that their attendance would exceed the maximum number permitted.

A number of other artistes were among those present at the party, including Shane Pow, Sonia Chew, Jeremy Chan, Julie Tan, and Dawn Yeoh.

They have since apologised on their Instagram pages, while Mediacorp said that disciplinary action would be taken following an internal review of the matter.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 as of Oct. last year, households were limited to receiving up to five visitors at any one time, a restriction that has since been updated, with the current limit set at eight visitors per day.

Those who are have found to have breached the rule are liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Top photo from Jeffrey's Xu's Instagram via Shinmin Daily News