Back

Terence Cao charged in court for breaching Covid-19 rules in Oct. 2020 birthday party

11 other individuals from the gathering have been fined S$300.

Mandy How | March 03, 2021, 05:21 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Mediacorp actor Terence Cao has been charged in court on Mar. 2 for breaching Covid-19 regulations in Oct. 2020.

53-year-old Cao had allowed 12 individuals who were not from his household to enter his home at Daisy Road, according to court documents seen by Mothership.

The occasion, reported to be fellow actor's Jeffrey Xu's birthday celebration, lasted from 9pm on Oct. 2 to to 1am on Oct. 3.

One of Cao's guests, 50-year-old Lance Lim Chee Keong, has also been charged with gathering with 12 other individuals who were not from the same household.

According to CNA, Lim knowingly broke Covid-19 rules by inviting three of the visitors to the party, even though he was aware that their attendance would exceed the maximum number permitted.

A number of other artistes were among those present at the party, including Shane Pow, Sonia Chew, Jeremy Chan, Julie Tan, and Dawn Yeoh.

They have since apologised on their Instagram pages, while Mediacorp said that disciplinary action would be taken following an internal review of the matter.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 as of Oct. last year, households were limited to receiving up to five visitors at any one time, a restriction that has since been updated, with the current limit set at eight visitors per day.

Those who are have found to have breached the rule are liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Related stories

Top photo from Jeffrey's Xu's Instagram via Shinmin Daily News

MOE to tackle bullying & mental health with peer support structure, curriculum revision

The Character and Citizenship Education curriculum will be revised.

March 03, 2021, 05:15 PM

Spin class instructors address concerns after S'pore women get potentially fatal muscle injury

'PSA: Rhabdomyolysis is no joke, but it's preventable' wrote one instructor.

March 03, 2021, 05:13 PM

Mahathir joins first Clubhouse room: Serving as 7th M'sia PM less freedom than 4th M'sia PM

The number of listeners in his room rose from 1,400 to 2,300 during the course of the conversation.

March 03, 2021, 05:09 PM

MOE to review poly & ITE education for better career opportunities

To better prepare students for the future economy.

March 03, 2021, 05:01 PM

S'pore to have new university of the arts in LASALLE & NAFA alliance

A Pro-Tem Committee, led by Chan Heng Chee, has been formed.

March 03, 2021, 04:21 PM

Man has intense stare off with tiny owl sitting in middle of Rifle Range Rd

Always watching.

March 03, 2021, 04:10 PM

2 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 3, 2021

23 new cases in total.

March 03, 2021, 03:54 PM

ExxonMobil cuts 300 jobs from S'pore workforce due to 'unprecedented market conditions'

This represents approximately 7 per cent of the company’s more than 4,000 employees in Singapore.

March 03, 2021, 03:34 PM

We deeply regret Marsiling Park death, will keep up tree inspections for public safety: Desmond Lee

He said that trees are regularly inspected every six to 24 months, depending on the location and size.

March 03, 2021, 03:27 PM

S$0.38 kaya & butter toast bun with any purchase at The Hainan Story on Mar. 8, 2021 for women

Promotion.

March 03, 2021, 03:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.