Terence Cao, 53, to be charged for breaching Covid-19 rule in Oct. 2020 gathering

A 53-year-old man charged for breaching Covid-19 rules has been revealed to be local actor Terence Cao, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

In October 2020, Cao allowed 12 individuals into his home for a birthday celebration. It was previously reported that the group had gathered for Jeffrey Xu's 32nd birthday.

In total, four Mediacorp artistes were involved: Cao, Xu, Sonia Chew, and Shane Pow.

During the date of the incident, Singapore was in Phase 2, where only up to five visitors per household were allowed.

When Wanbao visited the apartment on Feb. 1, Cao was spotted leaving the premises and getting into Pow's car.

Neighbours told the Chinese daily that they were aware that the actor lived there, but rarely interacted with him.

In a Shin Min Daily News report, residents also said that Cao is typically low profile, but greets his neighbours in a friendly manner if they do run into one another.

Cao had earlier apologised on Instagram, when the case was still under investigation:

"In October, I made a mistake in a severe lapse of judgement. Social distancing measures are clearly important! I have failed to do the right thing. I accept full responsibility for my mistake and I sincerely apologise for my actions. I am truly sorry."

Another 50-year-old man, a visitor, will also be charged in court. First time offenders face a fine of up to S$10,000, or an imprisonment term of up to six months, or both.

A total of 11 others have been fined S$300 each.

Shin Min added that out of those who were fined, only Pow responded to media queries.

The 29-year-old actor was very polite over the phone, but requested that the reporter seek a statement from Mediacorp instead.

Disciplinary action will be taken: Mediacorp

In response to queries from Mothership, Mediacorp said that it takes the matter seriously and has conducted an internal review.

Disciplinary actions will be taken, the broadcasting giant added.

"Mediacorp takes this matter seriously. We have cooperated fully with the authorities on their investigations. We do not condone the actions of the four artistes and the company has conducted an internal review and disciplinary actions will be taken. Safety is a priority. We constantly brief and remind our artistes to adhere to safe management guidelines, both in their professional and personal capacities. The artistes deeply regret and take responsibility for their actions. They apologise for the mistake and assure everyone that this will not happen again."

